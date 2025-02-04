Paul Kagame accused South Africa of having mineral interests in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)

Kagame also strangely claimed in a CNN interview that he didn't know whether Rwandan troops were stationed in the DRC

Social media users questioned how the Rwandan President didn't know where his army was stationed

Rwandan President Paul Kagame continues to take cheap shots at Cyril Ramaphosa.

Kagame previously had a go at the South African President when he suggested that Ramaphosa lied about who killed South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Kagame has once again accused the South African head of lying, this time saying he hasn’t been truthful about the country’s interests in the DRC.

Kagame says South Africa has mineral interests in DRC

During an interview with CNN’s International Correspondent, Larry Madowo, Kagame claimed that South African troops were in the Eastern DRC to secure minerals.

“People who are benefitting from minerals of Congo, more than anyone else, are South Africa and these other Europeans who are making noise about it,” he said.

Kagame also admitted that he didn’t know if any of Rwanda’s troops were in the Eastern DRC, saying that there were many things he didn’t know.

Rwanda’s spokesperson takes swipe at Ramaphosa

It wasn't just Kagame who took a cheap shot at Ramaphosa, the country’s spokesperson as well. Yolande Makolo took to X to say South Africans needed to know the truth, saying that Ramaphosa was not supporting the people of the DRC to achieve peace.

“Please tell your people the truth about the personal interests in mining that you have in the DRC – these are the interests for which, sadly, SANDF soldiers are dying,” Makolo said.

What you need to know about the conflict

The South African National Defence Union (SANDU) claimed that soldiers were under-resourced

Angie Motshekga has been criticised for her travel expenditure while the SANDF is suffering

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) denied reports that they had surrendered to rebels

Family of slain soldier described him as a patriot who always wanted to be a soldier

Social media users unimpressed with Kagame’s answers

The Rwandan President’s answers were met with criticism online, with many questioning how he didn’t know where his troops were.

@Lebza24 asked:

“How can he not know if his troops are in the DRC.”

@adoa_ernest added:

“I am still perplexed as to how the commander in chief cannot know or confirm the location of his troops.”

@ThaboFresh said:

“Come and afford courtesy to South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa to respond. Don't parade Kagame's lies as the only story to demonise our president.”

@mikalo_m added:

“He is hiding something.”

@NanaGrantANC said:

“That’s a shocking claim by Kagame. South Africa’s troops in DRC for minerals, not peace. Is this the new resource war in Africa?”

@MahinduziButoto stated:

“A commander-in-chief who doesn’t know if his soldiers are in Congo or not; all lies will be exposed.”

@Ssenkubuge_ said:

“President Paul's response of 'I don't know' suggests there's more beneath the surface. 😏”

Rwandan President threatens South Africa

Briefly News also reported how Rwandan President Kagame was unhappy with a statement released by Ramaphosa.

Kagame claimed that South African media and Ramaphosa were distorting facts and lying about the situation in the DRC.

Kagame also threatened potential further confrontation, saying if SA wanted to escalate things, Rwanda would oblige.

