The family of one of the South African National Defence Force soldiers who died in the Democratic Republic of Congo recently have spoken out about their relative

Calvin Moagi was among one of the nine soldiers who died during the clash with M23 rebels in the central African country

The family said he was first deployed to Mozambique in 2023 and came back, and they were expecting him to return from his deployment to the DRC

With 7 years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist, provided coverage of current affairs, shedding light on critical social infrastructure challenges and unemployment.

Calvin Moagi's family mourned his death after he died in the DRC. Image: Marco Longari/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The family of Calvin Moagi, one of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers who died in the Democratic Republic of Congo fighting with the M23 troops said he has always wanted to be a soldier. He was one of the nine soldiers who died recently.

Family of slain soldier spoke

According to SABC News, the family spokesperson Monageng Moagi said when the family received the news, the news came with a surprise. They say they knew that he went to a war-torn country but they had hope that he would come back. He returned from his deployment in Mozambique in 2023 and this gave them hope that he would return.

CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.

He said the SANDF has given them support since they broke the news on the evening of 24 January 2025.

“We knew as a family that he was going to a war-torn country. He loved being a soldier from a very young age. His mother’s cousin was a soldier, and looking up to someone who was a soldier, he had that love from a young age. He always wanted to be a soldier,” he said.

He said he wanted Calvin to be remembered for fighting for his country and Africa.

What you need to know about the M23 conflict

President Cyril Ramaphosa deployed 2900 members of the SANDF to battle the M23 insurgents in the Eastern DRC, and the operation cost taxpayers R2 billion. Ramaphosa said the deployment was expected to continue until December last year.

Two days later, two of the soldiers were killed and several others were injured during a mortar attack on the SANDF base. The SANDF received criticism from the public about the deployment and the deaths that ensued.

SANDF members are in the DRC. Image: Aubin Mukoni / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans react to deployment

Netizens on Facebook voiced their disapproval of the soldiers’ deployment.

Tebogo Thebe said:

“In cases such as this, SANDF should take responsibility of financially assisting the families and children of the demised soldiers until they finish school.”

Lerato Cristiano Molupane said:

“What’s tricky about being a member of the SANDF deployed outside the country is that all you know is training. You have never faced a real fight situation where it’s do or die.”

Mike Bico said:

“South Africans need to stay away from the DRC’s minerals because we will keep losing our soldiers.”

Gladiator Nevrlose said:

“That’s how it works. You fight with guns and guns kill.”

Bonganmi Mgubela said:

“Bring back our troops to protect our porous borders. We have nothing to benefit as a country in that peacekeeping mission.”

Army union says troops not equipped for combat

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the South African National Defence Union said SA troops are not equipped for combat. This was after nine soldiers were killed during the conflict in the DRC.

The union said the soldiers were well-trained but were under-resourced and did not have sufficient logistics, force and equipment to carry the mission out. South Africans doubted that SANDF members were well-trained and questioned whether they were combat-ready.

Source: Briefly News