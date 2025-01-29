A local woman shared an emotional moment while at home, expressing deep concern for her military partner deployed in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

Her pain resonates with many, especially those with loved ones in the military, who admitted to stress when they cannot get hold of them on their phones

The post garnered many comments from social media users who comforted the lady, promising her that her man would safely come back home

A woman felt emotional after her lover had to leave the country for DRC where soldiers had been losing their lives.

Mzansi is a member of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), therefore, the country has a responsibility to assist in regional peacekeeping efforts, to restore stability.

As the DRC government is currently a war with the M23 rebel group, our local soldiers have been deployed to the country to maintain peace amid the war leaving family members such as TikTok @yabolindokuhle stressing, fearing for their safety.

The woman shares her pain

In the video, @yabolindokuhle sits silently on her couch with music playing in the background, with her face filled with tears. The emotional woman details in the video caption that her military partner is deployed to DRC and that she is praying for his safe return.

Mzansi soldiers deployed in DRC records more deaths

The latest report by the SANDF recorded an addition of four deployed soldier deaths in the DRC, raising the number to a total of 13 thus far.

This comes after the SANDF deployed soldiers to the county, in an attempt to maintain peace between the DRC government and the M23 gang who are claiming Goma City, a busy town that is the hub of business in the country.

It is further reported by the Defenceweb, that more soldiers have been injured. In a statement released, the Department of National Defence Siphiwe Dlamini shared:

“The SANDF is also saddened to announce that one of our members who was injured during the battle with M23 rebels over the past three days later succumbed to injuries. The rest of the injured members continue to receive medical attention at the Level 3 Hospital in Goma.”

Mzansi comforts the woman

The comment section was flooded with support and shared experiences. Many users in similar situations revealed how they often go days without hearing from their loved ones due to poor network connections, and others suggested a virtual prayer for all deployed soldiers and their families and those who have died.

User @user3852074541323

"Guys, do you have a right to refuse this deployment or do they force them?"

User @Gracia

"I'm from DRC, and living in South Africa. Thank you so much my people 😭😭😭😭 God is in control I pray they will return home safe in the mighty Jesus."

User @Ms-Rammbuda

"Please help us with prayers guys, both my siblings are there🥺🥺."

Katlego Mapedi

"My husband passed away last year July when a bomb was dropped on their base in DRC while I was 5 months pregnant."

Xola Sihlanu

"Can we hold a live prayer session tonight for all the soldiers? Being helpless won't help us. Let's pray for them."

User @kabza276

"Pray for him my baby ..don’t cry aker 🥰🥰🥰 I love you ..be strong."

