A lady shared an emotional video of her husband surprising his kids at school on his return home from his military duties

The father, who had been gone for a year, went to all three kids' schools carrying flowers, leaving each one emotional

The video got social media users expressing how touched they were as they took to the feed to share their comments

A father got his kids in tears after returning home from his work duties unannounced. Image @yournail_tech

A nail technician had the online community moved after sharing her husband's return from work after being gone for a year. They planned to visit their three kids' schools, overwhelming each one with emotions.

The mom shared the video on her page, which she also uses to market her nail business, under the user name @yournail_tech. It reached 1.1M views, 161K likes, and 9.5K comments from social media users who expressed how much they loved the moment.

The visit to the schools that got the kids emotional

The video starts as the couple walks to the daughter's school with the father in his military uniform carrying flowers. The father gets to the class and greets the kids before saying:

"I am here to see Didi."

The daughter went and threw herself in her father's arms. At the second school, the boy immediately jumped on his father before he could say anything.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi peeps love the kids' surprise

After seeing the video, the online community did not hesitate to express how touched they were by the video. The teachers' reactions also moved others.

User @gomosegopa shared:

"I’m crying so much. The little boy in me wishes my grandmother could walk in like this and I just breakdown within her hands 💔."

User @Nhlanhla_Nyathi added:

"Yoooo I thought I was strong but after seeing the boy jumping I'm in tears😭😭😭

User @reajay25 felt touched:

"I'm a military mom of two boys... daddy left for the DRC in March...😔its not easy at all."

User @sibumpaza commented:

"I was holding it together until I saw the teachers crying dammit ✋🏾😭."

User @wiginfluencer shared:

"I always see American homecomings! This is beautiful man!! Too cute!"

