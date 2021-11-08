A local dad - who happens to be a soldier - finally returned home after being deployed in Zimbabwe for seven whole months

The proud father shared snaps of himself and his adorable daughter that he refers to as his 'photocopy'

The cute duo warmed hearts across the internet and tons of locals thanked the proud dad for creating memories with his little one

@Hlaha8610241 is a proud dad and military man. After seven months away, @Hlaha8610241 was finally able to take his daughter to school. The joyful father shared two snaps to his Twitter account.

One image was him and his adorable little one and the other showed his 'photocopy' all dressed up in her uniform ready for her day. The little cutie looked absolutely adorable in her cat mask with princess umbrella and her dad is beyond proud.

This proud dad could not wait to get home and spend some quality time with his little one. Image: @Hlaha8610241

Source: Twitter

@Hlaha8610241's post gained over 5 000 likes and the replies section is packed with stories and compliments.

Below are some of the sweet responses left underneath his post:

@DlalaChampion said:

"This is beautiful my brother."

@mtimkulu_lulu wrote:

"She's really a photocopy. Absolutely beautiful."

@Matema_ shared:

"Thank you for your service."

@NeoNtsekalle1 responded with:

"This is beautiful bro. And welcome back!"

@BakakaFrederic commented:

"Keep this bond growing. With time she'll be all that you have. Investing this time on her is ideal. More love Papa!"

@HeartlinesZA added:

"Your daughter's smile says it all. Thank you for sharing this inspiring pic, sir."

