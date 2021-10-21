@Ms_Kefilwe shared her daughter's impressive Term 3 report card with her followers online and they could not be more in awe

According to the mom, her little one is in Grade 3 and is absolutely crushing it in the land of education

Social media users have been showering the SA mom with love, support and praise for her daughter's astounding accomplishment

A South African mom used her Twitter account to proudly show off her daughter's school results. @Ms_Kefilwe's daughter had no mark lower than 81% on her report card and her adoring mother could not be more proud.

Replying to comments under her post, @Ms_Kefilwe revealed that her little one is in Grade 3. Social media users joked and laughed as they congratulated her on a great job as a parent by prioritising her child.

A delighted mom could not wait to share her daughter's term 3 results online. Image: @Ms_Kefilwe

Source: Twitter

In less than a day, the post gained over 2 100 likes on Twitter as the comments continue to roll in.

South African social media users come together to @Ms_Kefilwe and her daughter with praise

@WiseyShange_ shared:

"Good parenting is the undertweet. Well done mzali."

@KhakhathiNyengi wrote:

"She is the reason the average is this high."

@_Lindokuhleh tweeted:

"There's barely room for improvement, babes occupied the entire room!!"

@MthethoThaps said:

"She is doing well. Support her, keep her moving."

@_Stheresh_ responded with:

"She's so smart... Proud mom."

@James_StPat999 added:

"Damn… You've got a little genius!!"

