“My Daughter Chased Them”: Cute Girl Shoos Campaigning Politicians, SA Laughing

One funny mom has social media users talking after sharing how her daughter reacted to local politicians

It seems the little girl was not at all impressed with their door-to-door campaign, slamming the entrance right in their faces

Mzansi found the news absolutely amusing and heading to the comments section to share their reactions

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A local mom has left social media in quite an uproar after heading online to share her daughter's sharp reaction to campaigning politicians. According to the mother, her little girl was absolutely fed up and hilariously shut the door in their faces, much to the surprise of a local news stations.

One funny mom has social media users talking after sharing how her daughter reacted to local politicians. Image: @MsPee_Jafta39/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, @MsPee_Jafta39 shared her funny tale.

"Zizi Kodwa came to campaign at my house today together with the ANC people and Newzroom Africa. My daughter chased them , so this evening I saw my house on the news but they didn’t show the part where my daughter was chasing them," she captioned the post along with a bunch of laughing face emojis.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

It seems many people agreed with the young girl's reaction, commending the student for not letting the politicians enter their home.

One person interestingly remarked on the role of the news station in the whole scandal, criticising the broadcaster for editing their news broadcast.

Check out some of the interesting reactions to the post below:

@Brillianto said:

"Your daughter showed leadership at a very young age, abahambi with their empty promises."

@ali_naka said:

"She is leadership."

@Lipra_LM said:

"She is a fighter. Asiwafuni amasela."

@MkhulekoNtuli said:

"I just want to know how old she is and exactly what she said, so as to determine if she wasn't briefed."

@errolbsk said:

"Chasing away politicians is not newsworthy. It happens every day in every election throughout the world."

Peeps throw shade serious at Ramaphosa, SA left laughing: #VoetsekRamaphosa

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that peeps are throwing some serious shots on social media as local government elections grow nearer. It seems Mzansi just had to take the opportunity to fire some spicy remarks at South Africa's number 1, President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Under the hashtag, #VoetsekRamaphosa peeps took to throwing their remarks right where it hurts, criticising the campaigning politician for what many believe to be one too many lofty promises.

Some supporters took to defending Ramaphosa fervently.

Check out some of the comments below:

@Sizwe19920921 said:

"So how can unemployed people campaign and promise us jobs while they are not working ActionSA #VoetsekRamaphosa."

@Noexcus50093407 said:

"Ramaphosa is being punished for the sins of his predecessors! Viva Ramaphosa."

@barcaAdicts said:

"ANC must voetsek, not Ramaphosa, unless if you want Mabuza."

@Nhleiks5 said:

"Street intersections around the country are full of graduates looking for jobs instead of newspaper sellers #VoetsekRamaphosa."

@mafiwa2 said:

"I see fools here conveniently forget this chameleon called Cyril was in government as deputy president and has collapsed the government with Zuma."

Source: Briefly.co.za