A viral TikTok video revealed a retail worker's payslip from a cruise ship, sparking mixed reactions in South Africa over long hours and low pay

The clip highlights that the individual works 10 to 13 hours a day with no days off for six months

South Africans expressed differing opinions on the job, with some questioning the lack of days off, while others see it as a viable opportunity for young people seeking international experience

A payslip from a retail worker employed aboard a cruise ship has gone viral, sparking mixed reactions among South Africans.

A woman revealed the salary of a retail worker on a cruise ship, igniting mixed reactions in South Africa. Image: @lifereset_za/Facebook and David Sacks/Getty Images

Retail payslip on a cruise ship

The payslip, which shows the monthly income of the individual, was posted by @lifereset_za on TikTok on 23 June 2025.

In the video, @lifereset_za revealed that the person works in retail on a cruise ship overseas as a sales associate. She went on to say that the individual works 10 to 13 hours per day with no days off for a period of six months straight, without paying rent or transport.

@lifereset_za then unveils how much the person makes by stating that for the sales bonus, the individual got $206.65 (R3,719.70). The monthly salary is $975.00 (R17,721.50), the shopping bill was $146 (R2,628), and the net pay was $1,356.64 (R18,641.64).

She also expressed that once the individual gets back to South Africa, they will not be taxed on the money, according to @lifereset_za. The video went viral on social media, sparking mixed reactions among online users.

Working on cruise ships is often seen as an opportunity for young people to gain international experience and save money, especially those in the hospitality and retail industries. However, the demanding nature of the job, long hours, and lack of time off have often raised concerns.

The post has ignited ongoing discussions around working conditions abroad versus at home, and whether the sacrifice is worth the paycheck.

Watch the video of the paycheck of the retail worker on a cruise below:

SA weighs in on cruise ship salaries

People in South Africa reacted as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts, saying:

Noxy M said:

"No days off based on that, the money is not enough."

Rrrrrrr! added:

"No days off? What are you guys saying? No days off? Hell No!"

Lapis Lazuli shared:

"The cruise ship can do better, honestly. ~R18k is not bad, but no days off is insane."

Armando September wrote:

"Retail is low. I’m a production manager and I make around $3168 and get a 3/4% adjustment every year."

Lenz commented:

"Not bad, better than working at local retail, renting, food, and transport."

Zêlla replied:

"If accommodation and meals are included, I think it is a kind of a good starting point for youngsters who maybe want to take a gap year? It is just my opinion."

The salary of a cruise ship retail worker was showcased by a woman, drawing mixed reactions from South Africans. Image: @lifereset_za

4 Other viral stories of SA people's payslips

One woman gave people in Mzansi chest pains when she unveiled a private school payslip, and the clip went viral on social media.

A lady had tongues wagging online after she unveiled the payslip of a government teacher, and netizens were stunned.

Briefly News also reported that a video revealing a rock engineer's monthly salary set social media abuzz with debates.

A teacher in South Africa's payslip was shared online, which sparked concern among netizens nationwide.

