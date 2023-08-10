The revelation of a dedicated teacher earning less than 20K monthly has sparked nationwide concern

A woman who does TikTok's on different careers salaries did a payslip of an educator, which sparked concerns

A teacher who relocated because of better opportunities spoke to Briefly News about the need for fair compensation and recognition for people working in this field

A teacher in South Africa's payslip was shared online, which sparked concern among netizens nationwide.

Hardworking teacher struggles on less Than 20K monthly

TikTok user @lifereset_za shared a payslip of a teacher in a video who is grappling with a monthly income of under 20K. This eye-opening situation has sparked a wave of reactions across Mzansi, highlighting the challenges educators face. Despite their pivotal role in shaping the future, this teacher's underpaid status shines a spotlight on the broader issue of educators' financial well-being.

Speaking to Briefly News, Prescott Pillay, who is a teacher and relocated to Dubai, said:

"In South Africa, teachers aren't given the respect they deserve."

"They handle big classes and constant stress, yet they're undervalued and unpaid."

"It's a different story when you teach overseas – you witness the respect and value teachers receive."

Mzansi responds to a teacher's salary

The story serves as a reminder of teachers' vital role and the importance of fair compensation for their unwavering dedication. As discussions unfold and reactions pour in, it's clear that Mzansi stands united in advocating for better conditions and recognition for the educators who shape young minds.

Peeps expressed their shock and shared their views in the comment section:

@Lufuno390 said:

"So I earn more than a teacher, and I work ko mr price."

@Lani_Ru commented:

"Government teachers earn more than private ones."

@Mziwamangxongo Velab said:

"This is actually proof that teachers get a net of less than R20k, which is very unfair to tell the truth."

@Eugeni Piek commented:

"I'm a teacher and do not earn this."

@Roelien Bekker38 said:

"SGB teachers earn less than 20K per month."

@Sagila seqawe commented:

"Teacher's earning more than Paramedics."

