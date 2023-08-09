A woman who is tired of not landing any government jobs is implementing a new strategy in her application process

The lady posted a TikTok video showing how she is trying to get hiring managers' attention with a little incentive

Mzansi netizens were stunned that she attached R20 notes on her Z83 CV in hopes of landing a coveted position

A woman showed how she applies for government jobs. Image: @aphiweh_mbatha

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video has shed light on the harsh realities of job hunting in the public sector.

Corruption and job hunting struggles in public sector

A woman daringly showed her attempt to secure a government position by clipping R20 banknotes as a bribe along with her Z83 job application form.

The video sparked mixed reactions from South Africans who empathised with the struggles of obtaining public sector employment.

Job seeker's unique application garners 155k

Many praised the woman's audacity, viewing her unconventional approach as brilliance in a competitive job market.

However, some viewers condemned her actions, labelling them as blatant corruption that undermines the principles of meritocracy.

The footage posted by @aphiweh_mbatha on 8 August is sitting on 155 000 views and over 5 000 likes.

Watch the video below:

SA netizens post mixed reactions about job hunting

@osafufusa_za said:

"Mina ngizofaka u R200. "

@user4152501818122 wrote:

"Cold drink that's how it works these days. "

@chrismaruma mentioned:

"I know of someone who got two different posts in public service within 10 months without paying any bribe."

@i_am_alnek stated:

"HR people are just going to eat that money. people who will be doing the short listing won't be any HR people, unless it is an HR post."

@wintersun124 posted:

"We will end up doing this seriously."

@raymondneo4 commented:

"You’ll get employed.You understood the assignment."

@mutwa3 added:

"The only language they know."

@jamela_jeanny02 said:

"I once thought of doing this, atleast you made me realise kuthi I’m not crazy for thinking about it."

Gauteng govt defends decision to hand out 35000 appointment letters: “ The focus is on changing youth’s lives”

In another article, Briefly News reported that the Gauteng Provincial Government came under fire for handing out appointment letters to thousands of young people in Soweto.

South Africans slammed the provincial government for wasteful expenditure and wondered why the letters weren't emailed.

