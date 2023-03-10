The student WSU who was at the centre of the R14 million NSFAS saga, set tongues wagging with her latest move

Sibongile Mani has set her sights on becoming the treasurer of the universities Convocation committee

South Africans have been set on edge by Mani's treasurer aspirations, given that she was convicted of stealing R800 000 in 2022

Eastern CAPE - The Walter Sisulu University (WSU) student who infamously blew through R800 000 when R14 million of NSFAS was erroneously transferred into her bank account is topping trending lists again.

Sibongile Mani has decided to run for the treasurer position in Walter Sisulu University's Convocation committee. The committee is responsible for helping the WSU foundation raise money.

Sibongile Mani sets sights on becoming WSU Convocation treasurer despite NSFAS theft conviction

Mani's treasurer aspirations have raised alarm bells for South Africans who are concerned about the WSU student handling money after the NSFAS debacle.

The Eastern Cape Regionl Court found Mani guilty of theft in February 2022 for spending the R800 000 and was sentenced to five years imprisonment, EWN reported.

In May of that same year, Mani was granted leave to appeal her five-year sentence, and Makhanda High Court will hear the appeal between 11 April and 30 June, TimesLiVE reported.

South Africans are shocked by Sibongile Mani's audacity after NSFAS saga

Given Mani's conviction South Africans find it absurd that WSU student is campaigning to handle large sums of the university's money.

Below are some reactions:

@BThaboDitsele asked:

"Treasurers handle money. Why would she want to handle money, I mean really?"

@DumisaniSibande slammed:

"What a joke... Only in Mzansi."

@Moani9999 said:

"She is now overqualified to be a cANCer public representative."

@BizLifeFam commented:

"SA gets more ridiculous every day. Surely alone the NSFAS saga should be enough to disqualify her from even running?"

@WhoKnow71927953 questioned:

"Why Africans have this obsession to support criminals is a mystery."

