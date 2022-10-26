One lovely lady had Facebook users inspired after she became the very first person to obtain a doctorate in Natural Sciences from Walter Sisulu University (WSU)

A dedicated lady from Port Saint Johns in the Eastern Cape has left many in awe after she became the first person to obtain a PhD in Natural Sciences from Walter Sisulu University (WSU).

Nokubonga Mbanzi is proud of her PhD. Image: Walter Sisulu University and Nokubonga Mbanzi.

Source: Facebook

Nokubonga Mbanzi looked lovely on her graduation day and seemed incredibly proud of her achievement.

The hard-working woman was honoured in a Facebook post by WSU, with a video of her explaining what her study entailed shared online.

Nokubonga also expressed how excited she was to be the first person to bag a degree at this level in her programme at the university.

In the clip, the newly minted doctor said that she studied the impact of pollution on the East Coast of South Africa in her dissertation.

Let’s take a peek at the Facebook post:

The innovative WSU PhD graduate won over many hearts

The stunner's incredible academic accomplishment had many inspired, with netizens admiring her fabulous win.

Here are some of the coolest reactions from Facebook peeps:

Dee Giba said:

“Our very own Dr. Mbandzi. We are proud of you. Congrats and all the best in your future endeavors.”

Phumeza Booi added:

“Well done, Dr. Mbanzi, the WSU alumni is recognised. Thank you.”

