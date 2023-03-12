A hard-working mother in the mining sector residing in Pretoria is celebrating a huge milestone

The woman received her hard-earned mine manager’s competency certificate despite taking the test to receive the qualification while nine months pregnant

Many people were impressed with the supermom and could not help but admire her resilience

A strong Pretoria momma in mining has posted about a huge milestone she achieved while at the height of her pregnancy.

Mohloagae Tsiane is a proud mommy in mining. Image: Mohloagae Tsiane/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

The lady posted a picture of her mine manager’s competency certificate and looked super proud of the accomplishment.

LinkedIn user, Mohloagae Tsiane, explained that she had taken the exam to obtain the qualification while nine months pregnant.

Her post read, in part:

“Finally, we are here now! The truth about being a woman in mining is that at times you have to choose between your career or starting a family, (because the mining industry has made it seem impossible to have both).

“I’m one of the few that chose both. I was nine months pregnant when I wrote this exam, and for a minute, I thought I was crazy to think that I’d pass on my first attempt. I couldn’t even keep up with the cross nights, but my baby and I thrived.”

Netizens proud of mom in mining

The superwoman garnered tons of support from proud netizens.

Briefly News compiled some top reactions:

Malombo Mahlaba said:

“Congratulations. You are giving me hope. Since 2010 attempting MMCC Part C. will continue writing. Big up, my sister.”

Sibonelo Mkhize added:

“Congratulations, Mohloagae. A great achievement, indeed, and breaking the barriers towards female emancipation. Particularly in such a male-dominated industry.”

Meet Nozipho Dlamini, female mining engineer who became Mzansi’s first black female president of SACMA

In another inspiring story by Briefly News, wrote about Nozipho Dlamini who is breaking the glass ceiling in mining.

The 35-year-old is a mining engineer, and in 2022, she became the first black woman to take up the presidency at the South African Colliery Managers’ Association (SACMA).

The inspiring woman was also named on Mail & Guardian’s 200 young South Africans list for her work in the mining industry.

