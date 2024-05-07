One woman has broken barriers and generational curses in her family by becoming the first to graduate

A young woman is rewriting history in her family as she becomes the first to graduate. Donay October is one young lady who is a force to be reckoned with.

Young woman gets candid on her life journey

Donay October opened up about her life dating back to her early childhood. The young lady became the first Junior Police Commissioner, collaborating closely with the SAPS and the Department of Social Development, thanks to her English teacher, who introduced her to an essay writing competition among various schools and won the contest.

Juggling her newfound responsibilities with her schoolwork, she delved into activities to ensure safer roads for the youth, from visiting orphanages to planning child protection week events.

"But it was nothing short of amazing because it was in that time where I have realised that making a difference in people's life brings me so much joy," she said.

As she continued her academic journey, she faced challenges that tested her morals, values and ethics. In her second year of university, she grappled with academic exclusion due to losing sight of her values. However, this setback served as a wake-up call, prompting her to rediscover the importance of consistency and prioritise her education.

"When I appealed to the university and while I was waiting for my appeal results, I cried and prayed day and night because I knew I had set a goal for myself, and if the appeal was not going to be approved, I would then not only have failed myself but everyone else looking up to me she," explained.

"That was when I made a shift in my life from what I thought was fun to prioritising the important things in my life, focusing more on my education and reminding myself about the ultimate goal, which is to ensure that the generational curse amongst my family ends by me and to make sure I pave the way not only for my nieces and my nephews but everyone else who will then feel motivated to further their education," Donay added.

Donay finds her passion in politics

From a young age, she found fulfilment in helping others, leading her to discover a passion for politics. Determined to challenge the stereotypes surrounding youth involvement in politics, she joined a political party to pave the way for more young leaders, especially females.

"I want to be the one who represents the constituents by being a voice and advocating for the citizen's needs and concerns."

Her ultimate goal is to establish her political party dedicated to representing the people's voice and advocating for social justice, economic prosperity, and transparency in governance.

In pursuit of her vision for a brighter future, she embarked on the entrepreneurship journey, registering her marketing agency with a mission to tackle unemployment among the youth. She plans to provide education and skill development opportunities through this venture, empowering young individuals to secure sustainable employment and build better futures.

"I want to work closely with certain businesses whereby I know that once these individuals have completed their education or skills development and gained the necessary experience, I can send their resumes through to those companies I work with to ensure they employ them in permanent positions," says Donay

"Many doors closed, and I wanted to give up, but I kept pushing, reminding myself that God would not place something on my heart or get me this far, all for nothing. In many instances when I missed opportunities I would do some research and create my own opportunities that I initiate instead of sulking about a closed door. I did not grow up with any role models, mentors or guidance at all, but here I am today, stronger and slowly becoming the best version of myself. I stayed consistent because I believed that God was preparing me for great things and my story would ultimately become my testimony. I believe that through reading my story, young people can feel motivated to persevere through their own obstacles and pursue their dreams, as nothing is impossible."

Her journey has been marked by perseverance and resilience, overcoming obstacles and creating opportunities where none existed. Through her story, she hopes to inspire others to embrace setbacks as opportunities for growth and to pursue their dreams relentlessly. With unwavering faith and determination, she believes that nothing is impossible, and her journey stands as a beacon of hope for those facing challenges on their path to success.

