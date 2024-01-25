A young South African woman took to social media to share a post about overcoming failure

She shared that she failed her second academic year in university but didn't give up on life

The woman's TikTok video sparked many comments about the pressures and hardships of university academics

A woman proved that life doesn't end just because you failed in university. Image: @mapholivanessa

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi woman shared an inspiring post about picking herself up after failing her second year of university.

Woman opens up about failing in university

Failure is not easy to bounce back from, especially in the fast-paced modern age of striving for success and validation.

For @mapholivanessa, completely failing her second year in 2019 was more than just a hard pill to swallow, but she managed to persevere and move on with life.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A recent TikTok video shows her getting ready for work with a positive attitude because life didn't end when she encountered academic challenges in varsity.

Watch the video below:

SA students inspired by woman's TikTok

The post resonated with many youngsters and students who shared their personal trials and tribulations regarding their studies or even getting accepted into university.

MbalI wrote:

"Cause life isn’t over just cause I failed final year ."

Sharon Gases276

"I failed the second year in 2020 and failed the final year in 2023. now repeating final year in 2024. in my 6th year. Still going strong."

just me commented:

"You're an inspiration to me❤️I hope you're doing well ."

. said:

"Life isn’t over cause I couldn’t make it in Varsity for the second time ☹️❤️‍."

Keta! wrote:

"Hoping to do this when I finally graduate cause life didn't end in 4th year when I had to defer cause of school fees."

Bontlee commented:

"Literally relate.❤️failed second year. Going back to Varsity this year. It will end in CA(SA).."

Pabonoona replied:

"As someone who failed their whole 2nd year and is waiting for appeal results I hope the world won't end for me."

Pretoria student flexes plush R10k res room

Briefly News previously reported that a University of Pretoria student raised eyebrows on social media after flexing her R10K res room.

A video shared by Wendy M (@wendylyvv) takes viewers on a tour of her res room, which is no basic student accommodation.

Wendy starts by showing off her stunning designer bags, featuring brands like Versace and Calvin Klein.

She shows a cosy corner with a candle and fragranced room mist, her small flat-screen TV, shelves with accounting textbooks and various Apple devices, including an iPhone, iPad, MacBook Air and an Apple pencil.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News