Getting ready for work is all fun and games for one young KFC employee who shared a funny TikTok video

The post shows the young woman taking viewers on a short journey of how she gets dressed and prepared for her workday

Many South African netizens were amused by the KFC employee's upbeat energy and showered her with love

A KFC employee shared a video of how she gets ready for her workday.

Source: TikTok

A young woman's entertaining and captivating 'Get Ready With Me for Work' video had netizens in awe of her fun personality.

KFC employee gets ready for work

A Tiktok video shared by @katlikhanye0 shows the young woman getting dressed in her KFC work uniform as she details each item of clothing - from the t-shirt, jeans, socks, right down to her cap and name badge- in a hilarious voice and pronunciation.

After finally putting her outfit together, @katlikhanye0 practices how she will serve customers when she reports for duty and hilariously emphasises how she will ask for the R2 Add Hope donation.

Watch the funny video below:

Mzansi amused by KFC employee

The video was a hit with SA netizens who fell in love with @katlikhanye0's bouncy energy, funny voice and playful personality.

Lindough responded:

"Let them die habashwe."

Ayeesha Kobuoe said:

" Kodwa yini."

Simply_Franciska_❤️✝️ wrote:

"The fact that I stayed for the whole grwm @Al ....ek wil ook een maak."

JJ... ❤️ replied:

"@KFC South Africa she deserves a bonus nyana net for this video... ."

Thabo Hydrates commented:

"She got my attention at.."get red with mee"..kaare ahhh..this is the waan!!."

@HlugarDollar_AubreyJnr replied:

"As soon as I heard "Get Red with me" I was hooked ."

SickLifeThing commented:

"@kfcsouthafrica !! We are willing to pop out R5s instead of R2s with this kinda attitude from your employees ❤️❤️."

