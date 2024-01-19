KFC Employee Goes Viral With Funny 'get Ready for Work' TikTok Video, Mzansi Shows Her Love
- Getting ready for work is all fun and games for one young KFC employee who shared a funny TikTok video
- The post shows the young woman taking viewers on a short journey of how she gets dressed and prepared for her workday
- Many South African netizens were amused by the KFC employee's upbeat energy and showered her with love
A young woman's entertaining and captivating 'Get Ready With Me for Work' video had netizens in awe of her fun personality.
KFC employee gets ready for work
A Tiktok video shared by @katlikhanye0 shows the young woman getting dressed in her KFC work uniform as she details each item of clothing - from the t-shirt, jeans, socks, right down to her cap and name badge- in a hilarious voice and pronunciation.
After finally putting her outfit together, @katlikhanye0 practices how she will serve customers when she reports for duty and hilariously emphasises how she will ask for the R2 Add Hope donation.
Watch the funny video below:
Mzansi amused by KFC employee
The video was a hit with SA netizens who fell in love with @katlikhanye0's bouncy energy, funny voice and playful personality.
Lindough responded:
"Let them die habashwe."
Ayeesha Kobuoe said:
" Kodwa yini."
Simply_Franciska_❤️✝️ wrote:
"The fact that I stayed for the whole grwm @Al ....ek wil ook een maak."
JJ... ❤️ replied:
"@KFC South Africa she deserves a bonus nyana net for this video... ."
Thabo Hydrates commented:
"She got my attention at.."get red with mee"..kaare ahhh..this is the waan!!."
@HlugarDollar_AubreyJnr replied:
"As soon as I heard "Get Red with me" I was hooked ."
SickLifeThing commented:
"@kfcsouthafrica !! We are willing to pop out R5s instead of R2s with this kinda attitude from your employees ❤️❤️."
