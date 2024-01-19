Global site navigation

KFC Employee Goes Viral With Funny 'get Ready for Work' TikTok Video, Mzansi Shows Her Love
People

KFC Employee Goes Viral With Funny 'get Ready for Work' TikTok Video, Mzansi Shows Her Love

by  Nothando Mthembu
  • Getting ready for work is all fun and games for one young KFC employee who shared a funny TikTok video
  • The post shows the young woman taking viewers on a short journey of how she gets dressed and prepared for her workday
  • Many South African netizens were amused by the KFC employee's upbeat energy and showered her with love

PAY ATTENTION: We are on WhatsApp! Get trending news in your favourite app - FOLLOW NOW!

KFC employee gets ready for work
A KFC employee shared a video of how she gets ready for her workday. Image: @katlikhanye0
Source: TikTok

A young woman's entertaining and captivating 'Get Ready With Me for Work' video had netizens in awe of her fun personality.

KFC employee gets ready for work

A Tiktok video shared by @katlikhanye0 shows the young woman getting dressed in her KFC work uniform as she details each item of clothing - from the t-shirt, jeans, socks, right down to her cap and name badge- in a hilarious voice and pronunciation.

Read also

Top achiever: Mzansi congratulates Eastern Cape Matric Awardee: "Well done"

After finally putting her outfit together, @katlikhanye0 practices how she will serve customers when she reports for duty and hilariously emphasises how she will ask for the R2 Add Hope donation.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the funny video below:

Mzansi amused by KFC employee

The video was a hit with SA netizens who fell in love with @katlikhanye0's bouncy energy, funny voice and playful personality.

Lindough responded:

"Let them die habashwe."

Ayeesha Kobuoe said:

" Kodwa yini."

Simply_Franciska_❤️✝️ wrote:

"The fact that I stayed for the whole grwm @Al ....ek wil ook een maak."

JJ... ❤️ replied:

"@KFC South Africa she deserves a bonus nyana net for this video... ."

Thabo Hydrates commented:

"She got my attention at.."get red with mee"..kaare ahhh..this is the waan!!."

Read also

Matric results 2023: Elated girl achieves results that were beyond her expectations in TikTok video

@HlugarDollar_AubreyJnr replied:

"As soon as I heard "Get Red with me" I was hooked ."

SickLifeThing commented:

"@kfcsouthafrica !! We are willing to pop out R5s instead of R2s with this kinda attitude from your employees ❤️❤️."

Exhausted KFC employee shows her struggles in viral video

Briefly News reported that work demands can affect people's physical and mental well-being, and one TikTok video proved that.

The video features an exhausted KFC employee showing her frustrations, and her genuine struggle resonates with viewers nationwide.

The tired woman @nsindiso_thabede is seen trying to compose herself, splashing water on her face in the restroom.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel