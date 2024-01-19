A young woman represented the Eastern Cape province as the top matric achiever

The matriculant from JS Skenjana High School became a provincial awardee in the 2023/24 matric result awards

The online community reacted to the girl's achievement, with many beaming with pride

A young lady made Mzansi proud after she became an Eastern Cape's matric awardee. Images: @giftbozekana1/ TikTok, @ Katerina Holmes/ Pexels

South Africa congratulated the Eastern Cape matric awardee.

@giftbozekana1 took to his TikTok account to show off the young lady. Her name was not revealed. In the picture post, she presents a big beautiful smile in her uniform and bazer decorated with badges.

This comes after the Department of Education announced that matric results will be released on 18 January 2024. Social media was abuzz, with many matriculants learning their fate.

See the EC top achiever

A young Eastern Cape lady becomes one of the Province's matric awardees. Image: @giftbozekana1

This story also comes at a moment when many people are going back to Grade 12 to improve their marks so they can study for the careers of their dreams.

The clip got over 29k likes, with many online users showering the girl with encouragement and congratulatory messages.

Eastern Cape top achiever flies to DBE Ministerial results release ceremony

In a TikTok video, Nomfundo shared a glimpse of the exciting journey of being invited and flown to the prestigious event. According to the Department of Basic Education, Minister Angie Motshekga announced the results of the 2023 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations at the Mosaïek Church in Randburg on 18 January 2024.

