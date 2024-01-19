A mother could not resist her joy after learning that after a long year, her son passed Grade 12

The man and his family went to a petrol station to buy a newspaper that had the results, they were over the moon after seeing the outcomes

The online community reacted to the man's good news, with many sending congratulatory messages

A proud mom couldn't hold her joy after seeing her son's matric results. Images: @twananomathonsi

Source: TikTok

The matric results are out. The internet is abuzz with different reactions from parents and matriculants who celebrate the closure of a chapter and the beginning of a new one.

@twananomathonsi took to her TikTok account to share one mother having a joyous celebration after learning that her son passed the last high school grade.

In the video, the family is at a petrol station, looking at a newspaper with the matric results. They are seen anxiously looking for the man's exam number. When they finally found it, they ululated with pride.

The mother couldn't resist her joy. She moved around, not knowing what to do with herself. At some point, she tried to carry her tall and heavy son. She even hilariously did one or two squats.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

See the proud mother

TikTokkers send congratulatory messages

The video got over 2,000 likes, with many online users showering the man and his family with congratulatory messages on the matric results.

@Rendy_rex said:

"Why am I crying with strangers congratulations "

@Mbali Nkonyane shared:

"Congratulations "

@Ntombiie commented:

"Did I not cry❤️passing is beautiful congratulations to him❤️"

@Myzu Zukie Lamani wrote:

"Well done my guy"

@user5950359132412 said:

"You All are making Us cryCongratulations Boy"

@Xoli_Mpungose shared:

"lovely to watch."

A Girl beamed with pride after making it through matric

In another story, Briefly News reported about a girl who lip-synced to Cassper's Mama I Made It after learning that she passed matric.

@miss_gurlz_world shared the good news on her TikTok account. She got a bachelor's pass. In the video she shared, she didn't reveal her exact marks. The young woman is beaming with pride. She lip-synced to Cassper Nyovest's Mama I Made It. Netizens congratulated her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News