A little boy broke a TV with a clothes hanger, but this is not the first time the toddler has done this

This is the second TV he broke in a matter of months, causing widespread panic in his household

In the video, the parents are left speechless upon returning home to discover their brand-new television set was shattered

A young woman shared a video of her parents reaction when they saw the TV was broken. Images: @its_k.k

Source: TikTok

A little boy has managed to break yet another television, and this time, he used a clothes hanger as his weapon of choice.

Toddler shatters TV

The boy's sister, TikTok user @its_k.k, shared the video on her page. Her parents struggled to comprehend how their young one could pull off such an impressive feat of destruction. The little boy is seen ducking behind the couch, scared of what he might face.

The parents, who had thought they were past the terrible twos, are now facing a challenge that many parents can relate to - dealing with an inquisitive and adventurous child. The second TV may have been a victim of the little boy's tantrums and energetic nature.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi was stunned by the little boy's actions

Mzansi was left in disbelief by the little boy's actions, as his unexpected behaviour baffled the social media users.

The incident has become a topic of discussion, with many flocking to the comment section to share their views:

@Thee Chumani Nande MaBhele asked:

"I wana know what happened in the room."

@Loco joked:

"My parents would've moered me because I'm the older one."

@Tee said:

"That smoothe walk is The reason why I have trust issues."

@Nhlaxs commented:

"Maybe he has behavioral issues bathong , what happened? Maybe it will give us a clear perspective."

@Khay Sihlangu said:

"The mom is me shame, I gotta laugh no matter how hectic things are."

@Shannen Van wyk laughed:

"Its the defeated laugh of mama bear for me."

@zaniegrey commented:

"Looooool papa is trying so hard to hold it in ka his fists, goodness he was LIVID."

Mzansi reacts to video of a toddler smashing flatscreen TV

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about South Africans who reacted to a video of a toddler playing and breaking an expensive television set.

Many social media users have questioned the mother, who took a video instead of trying to stop the child from playing with a wooden spoon in front of the TV.

At the same time, some have suggested that the expensive appliance was already broken when the mother yelled at the kid.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News