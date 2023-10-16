One man showed up at his ex-girlfriend's graduation ceremony bearing a bouquet of bright flowers

He recorded the moment he surprised the woman at the university and the video is going TikTok-viral

People hailed him for being mature enough to make the graduate's day extra special even though they are now apart

A man showed up at his ex-girlfriend's graduation.

One guy decided to crash his ex-girlfriend's graduation party with a bunch of flowers.

He captured the whole thing on video to mark the special moment.

Man supports ex on graduation day

The wholesome moment was too good to keep to himself so he shared it with TikTokkers on his account, @coachfranklinnkhowani.

Within two days, the clip had clocked 877K views. It's like TikTok decided to give this guy an honorary degree in viral videos.

Netizens praise kind gesture

People on the platform couldn't help but applaud the guy. They were stunned by how friendly the exes are even though their relationship didn't work out.

Watch the video below:

Chemistry between exes

Some folks out there are convinced that the ex-lovers still have a little something-something going on, based on the chemistry displayed in the video.

Read some of the comments below:

@assamandah said:

"This level of maturity deserves a salute."

@ropahcee19 asked:

"Who said exes must be enemies?"

@serahchandasoko1 commented:

"Never ever hate the heart that once loved you. You are one in a million."

@zandire posted:

"The Ex of the Year award goes to you. Salute, man, you are the best ex."

@nanakwekupoku wrote:

"When you date with good intentions, after a breakup you still maintain your friendship."

@kuda_r stated:

"He understood her journey because he was once there to witness it. Good that you helped her celebrate."

@NanaT mentioned:

"She's not your ex, bro, love is still there."

@seasonofgraceandrevival said:

"Sometimes loving someone is enough reason to let them go."

