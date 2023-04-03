King Monada and his second wife recently celebrated seven years of being together, and the star shared a sweet post

The Limpopo-based hitmaker has been praised for always showing off his two beautiful wives on his timeline

To mark the anniversary with his second wife, King Monada shared several posts that left Mzansi men admiring his life

Anyone who follows King Monada knows that the star has two beautiful wives. King Monada has been flaunting his two wives on his timeline.

King Monada and his second wife are celebrating their anniversary. Image: @kingmonadamusic

The Malwede hitmaker gets the internet buzzing when he raves over one of his wives on social media.

King Monada and his second wife celebrate seven years together

According to ZAlebs, the Limpopo-based star took to his Instagram page to mark a special moment with his second wife. King Monada shared a cute video with his lovely wife and a sweet caption. He wrote:

"Thank you for being the most loyal best friend and wife. Seven years have never felt so good. I love you with all my heart ❤️"

King Monada's fans shower him with praise after celebrating anniversary with second wife

Mzansi men have nothing but respect for King Monada. Many have made it clear that they wish to live a life like his, but they can't.

@jobe_sc3 said:

"I admire this brother with his two lovely wives. An inspiration to all of us African men who aspire to walk this path. May he be showered with the blessings of the Almighty Lord."

@mr_brian_kaela wrote:

"Now I really respect money."

@pontshojohnson asked:

"Where is the second one?"

@ntabiseng_mapoko commented:

"Happy Anniversary Etso’s parents. May God Almighty continues protecting your relationship."

King Monada celebrates his 2 wives, musician roasted after posting pic with them: "One for house chores"

Keeping up with King Monada, Briefly News reported that the star took to his timeline to celebrate his two beautiful wives. The singer and his women celebrated Valentine's Day in his huge mansion.

Taking to Twitter, the Limpopo-born musician posted a pic of the three of them posing near a stunning Valentine-themed decor. According to ZAlebs, King Monada captioned his post:

"Mine. My heart will never stop beating for you. You are so beautiful, loving, and caring. I love you so much and thank you for your love. Deco By Mahlatse Emmanuel."

