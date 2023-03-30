Thembi Seete shared a TikTok video doing the Uncle Waffles dance challenge with her son, and the clip gathered 1.6 million views

Three other celebrity kids recently made the headlines and, just like their parents, won over SA's heart

The videos and pictures of the adorable children went viral across different social media platforms

Many South African celebrities are very private about their personal lives and protect their children from the public's gaze. On the rare occasion when celebs open up online, the posts usually do well with lots of engagement from Mzansi people.

In the last seven days, four celebrities gave us a close look at their children and posted pictures and videos on their socials. Mzansi saw the entertainers in a different light, and the posts made them more relatable.

Briefly News looked back at the times the media personalities caught SA's attention with their bundle of joys.

1. Zikhona Sodlaka celebrates son's birthday

The Wife actress Zikhona Sodlaka threw her son a lavish second birthday party, and the Paw Patrol theme event was to die for. Zikhona posted a video montage of her little one and penned a heartfelt note on Instagram about her motherhood journey.

Motherhood and its bravery. Honestly, thank you to the one hundred moms I call on to ask about flu meds, swimming lessons, which cartoon to watch and which to not watch, and how to teach him anything, etc. It really takes a village."

2. Cassper Nyovest's son Khotso Phoolo performs lit dance

Cassper Nyovest's baby mama Thobeka Majozi gave Mzansi a sneak peek of their son Khotso Phoolo dancing at a family event. The video went viral on social media platforms, and people said the vibey two-year-old gets his talent from his superstar dad. Thobeka captioned the video:

"We all know very well this ain’t my work. I’m just the mom to this 2-year-old."

3. DJ Lamiez Holworthy sparks rumours about the birth of her baby with Kuli Chana

Lamiez Holworthy posted pictures from her pregnancy photoshoot, and her cryptic caption convinced people that her son was already born.

"I have never felt more beautiful and more confident as much as I have throughout my pregnancy.While I’d have bad days where I’d wake up feeling the absolute worst, my good definitely outweighed the bad."

Fans flooded the beloved DJ's comments section and congratulated her on becoming a mother.

4. Thembi Seete slays the Kilimanjaro dance challenge with her son Dakalo

Gomora actress Thembi Seete and her son Dakalo became viral sensations after participating in a trending dance to a hit amapiano song. The wholesome TikTok video got a whopping 1.6 million views. Mzansi adored the sweet interaction between the legendary Boom Shaka group member and her cute toddler.

