Khuli Chana and DJ Lamiez Holworthy can't keep calm following the birth of their first baby together, a son nick-named Pumpkin

The couple have been sharing cute details about their new bundle of joy with the Prada rapper sharing a cute snap on his page

DJ Lamiez Holworthy also shared a post from the day she and Khuli Chana were looking forward to meeting their baby boy

DJ Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana are finally letting fans in on their little secret. The celebrity couple who kept the birth of their baby boy hush-hush is sharing sweet details.

Khuli Chana shared a sweet post following his son's birth. Image: @khulichana01 and @lamiez_holworthy

The star had peeps speculating she had welcomed baby Pumpkin when she posted a cryptic post about being ready for motherhood.

Khuli Chana shares a glimpse of their baby boy and Lamiez Holworthy's first postpartum picture

Taking to his Instagram page, the doting father posted a post celebrating baby Pumpkin's first month. The post also showed his baby mama Lamiez Holworthy's first snap after welcoming her first baby. He captioned the post:

"What a time❤️ #1monthOld #PapaPumpkin."

DJ Lamiez Holworthy looks back at her pregnancy journey

DJ Lamiez Holworthy walked her followers through her pregnancy journey from the gender reveal to the time she welcomed her son.

Taking to her Instagram page following the birth of her son, the stunning new mom said she was anxious on the day before she met her son. She noted:

"Do you remember what it was like the day you gave birth?

"Took this just after 6:30 am,a few hours before we met our little guy and I’m sure you can tell just how scared Khulani was.

"Whom am I kidding? We both hadn’t slept in anticipation. This would be the last time we sat in his nursery without him."

DJ Lamiez Holworthy hints baby boy’s arrival with stunning photos, fans react: “Yay, Pumpkin is finally here”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Lamiez Holworthy has been serving us the best pregnancy content since announcing her pregnancy a few months ago.

The celeb and philanthropist who is expecting her first baby with rapper Khuli Chana wowed Mzansi from her pregnancy announcement and lush baby shower to stunning photoshoots.

Mzansi has been glued to Lamiez Holworthy's page for classy pregnancy content. The star definitely debunked the myth that pregnancy makes people ugly because mama slayed through and through.

