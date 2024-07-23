Patrice Motsepe and Wife Dr. Precious Motsepe, Cause a Stir with Their R8m Rolls Royce
- Billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe and his wife, Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, caused a stir online
- The celebrity couple, who tends to keep a low profile, arrived at a village with their R8 million Rolls Royce
- Netizens online reacted to the video, which saw the Motsepes being greeted by the villagers
One of South Africa's wealthiest couples, Patrice Motsepe and his wife, Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, made quite an epic entrance at a village in the North West.
The Motsepes demand attention with their flashy ride
CAF president and billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe and his wife, Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, drove to the Mmakau village in the North West province in R8 million Rolls Royce.
In the video shared on X by @hobogroup, the couple was greeted by excited villagers who gave them a warm welcome.
Mzansi reacts to the Mostepes pricey car
Netizens were amazed by the celebrity couple, noting that they often keep a low profile. Although it was not revealed what they were doing in the North West, however according to The South African, the Motsepe family run the Bakgatla ba Mmakau tribal authority.
This is what people had to say:
@DocPhuti asked:
"Does he drive himself? And then you have our ministers with less money who want VIP to drive them everywhere they go."
@CorreiaLynne claimed:
"Pity he can't fund a school."
Defending him, @hobo_group said:
"That is government’s job …he pays billions in taxes. That’s used for schools you talking about."
@Kwah_2cnie shared:
"The most humble Billionaire ever."
@bkbanks_
"Seeing is believing. I know this will definitely motivate a lot of young people."
