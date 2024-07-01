Ayanda Thabethe gave fans a look inside her posh Royal Blue Rolls Royce Cullinan, and it looks stunning

The businesswoman and model left many people amazed with the pictures as she was holding a bouquet

Some trolls are wondering if it is really hers as she revealed it was a push present from her baby daddy

Ayanda Thabethe is the owner of a lavish royal blue Rolls Royce Cullinan. The beauty recently gave fans a look inside her stunning car, and many were impressed by its interior.

Ayanda Thabethe's Rolls Royce Cullinan is worth an estimated R10 Million. Image: @ayandathabethe

Inside Ayanda's posh car

South African social media star Ayanda Thabethe took fans inside her Royal Blue Rolls Royce Cullinan, which looks like a dream. Her car has white leather seats with orange/goldish detail and a starry rooftop.

The star shared pictures of her holding a bouquet of red roses as she held her steering wheel.

Mzansi gushes over Ayanda's car, trolls mock her

Ayanda's followers were mesmerised by her beauty as well as her car's elegance. However, some trolls mocked her and asked if the car really is hers.

Briefly News previously reported that the beast was a push present from her baby daddy, Peter Matsimbe.

This car came months after Peter gifted Thabethe a Mercedes-Maybach S680, worth R5 million, with a turbocharged V12 engine producing 450kW and 900Nm of torque.

Commenting under @MDNnewss' post, this is what netizens had to say:

@uMaster_Sandz suggested:

"We all know she doesn’t have that kind of money !! Neither does her boyfriend!! Y’all cap too much."

@AHT_YssY stated:

"The level of content creation in this country is at a maximum."

@ronaldanele trolled:

"Well, l will say my congrats after l see it move."

@Blaq_Mannequin asked:

"Has she made that much already?"

On the other hand, her fans are going crazy over her car.

realnomalanga added:

"Honestly, you suit it so perfectly."

christophermo gushed:

"Was the theme Hermès for the interior? Maybe I'm tripping, but I see something here."

lornamaseko said:

"In her baby girl era…. I love it for you!!! Stand on that business baby girl."

