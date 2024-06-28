Kefilwe Mabote showed the before and after of her garage and how she transformed it

Kefiboo did the renovations through her company, Feyth Properties and Interiors, and also advertised it

The businesswoman received praise online from her supporters who love her new car space

Once again, Kefilwe Mabote shows how much she loves the finer things in life. The star gave her garage a much-needed facelift, and it now looks like every car owner's dream.

Kefilwe Mabote gave her garage a luxurious facelift, and it looks divine. Image: @kefilwe_mabote

Kefilwe shares video of her new garage

Socialite Kefilwe Mabote posted a video on Instagram showing her garage before and after renovations. The star shared that the renovations were done through her company, Feyth Properties and Interiors.

At first, her two-car garage was a standard garage with a cement driveway. After the renovations, Kefilwe went for a masculine design with black tiles fitted with LED lights on the roof and on the floor. She explained that she did this so the car parking spaces could be visible.

"Garage transformation alert! From cement floors to a sleek, all-black garage gallery with full LED lights and artwork. Loving this modern, masculine vibe! If you want a similar transformation for your garage, DM @feyth_properties and interior for a quote for assistance on your own garage makeover!"

Watch the video below:

Mzansi floored with Kefilwe's jokes, amazed by her garage

The social media star received praise from her online supporters who love her new car space. Others were floored by her sense of humour as she joked about the streets being rough, alluding to her past.

sethu_nkosi said:

"You’re the girl you think you are my baby."

hettydandam gushed:

"The sweetest sense of humor."

pamela_mtanga added:

"Yho this is goals."

that_lady_sharon added:

"This is absolutely beautiful Kefilwe, you’re the girl."

kgomotso_kontle gushed:

"I love love love Kefi. I remember watching her back in high school. Yes, honey you posting has inspired many many years A rural girl over here."

