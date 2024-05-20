Kefilwe Mabote's gym workout video went viral, showcasing her dedication to maintaining her stunning figure and inspiring many viewers

Social media users praised her commitment, but some speculated about the authenticity of her physique, questioning if it was achieved naturally or through surgery

Despite the speculation, Mabote's workout routine impressed her fans, sparking conversations about body image and fitness

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Media personality Kefilwe Mabote showed social media users that her stunning figure does not come cheap. The star inspired many with her impressive workout video.

Kefilwe Mabote's workout video sparked mixed reactions on social media. Image: @kefilwe_mabote

Source: Instagram

Kefilwe Mabote hits the gym

Kefiboo puts in the work for her curves. The star had lazy social media users thinking about signing up for the gym when her video went viral.

The now-viral video shared on social media by the popular entertainment blog MDN News on X, formerly known as Twitter shows the star breaking a sweat in the gym. The post's caption read:

"Kefilwe Mabote in the gym.."

Kefile Mabote's workout routine impresses Mzansi

Social media users loved seeing their favourite in the gym. Many commended her for keeping her body in great shape. Others speculated that the star went under the knife to get her perfect hourglass figure.

@_officialMoss said:

"I see why she has such a beautiful body… Ladies, you work for eat, it, it I meant it, damn auto correct. … Herbal nton nton is a scam."

@bydega_ commented:

"Can this perfect body get her a high-value man to marry her?"

@Ree_gaugetsoe added:

"Influencers are so funny, they do BBL and then to to gym to show off the bbl body ‍"

@SuzanSithole2 commented:

"Then why did she do a bbl if she has such stamina in the gym‍♀️"

@Voys_ZA said:

"Why is she punishing herself, Wenzeni bandla "

Connie Ferguson’s intense workout routine trends

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Connie Ferguson has once again put many couch potatoes to shame with a new video of her intense exercise.

The 52-year-old is obsessed with fitness and always posts updates about her gym sessions on her social media accounts. Aside from wishing for perfect health and a beautiful body, TimesLIVE reports that Ferguson's exercise helped her stay off antidepressants.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News