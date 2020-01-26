PDP license application, fees, forms, requirements 2022

What is PDP license meaning? PDP stands for Professional Driving Permit, and its application does not have to be a hustle anymore. Do you feel like you are ready to hit the road behind the wheel? Look no further as we here have a detailed account of the whole procedure for successfully acquiring your PDP license.

Public Driver Permits were previously known as Public Drivers' Permits. The acquisition of PDPs is now much more straightforward. All you have to do is meet the stated requirements and pay the necessary fees after filling the application forms.

Why get a PDP?

You need one if you plan on driving passengers, goods, or dangerous goods in exchange for monetary benefits. The PDP license is just an additional document to your standard driving license. You should obtain a Professional Driver's license to let the car meet South Africa's roads legally.

PDP car categories

When do you need a PDP license? If you plan on driving any commercial vehicles, have a look at the list. PDPs cover the following car categories:

A breakdown vehicle or a bus

Light motor vehicles, indicated in the economic sector for carrying passengers for a fee or set financial reward/benefit such as a taxi-cab

Any vehicle for which an operating license is issued

A goods vehicle with a gross vehicle mass exceeding 3,500 kg

A minibus weighing more than 3,500 kg or designed to carry twelve or more people, including the driver

A motor vehicle designed to hold twelve or more people with the inclusion of the driver

Dangerous good vehicles, such as fuel tankers and LPG tanker

Any motor vehicle being used to transport people for payments

What are the exceptions to having the PDP license?

However, there are exceptions to having the PDP license. The exemption is only given to drivers of specific categories, such as:

Special vehicles for road buildings and agricultural machinery

Hearses

Fire-fighting vehicles

Tractors

A learner driver is assisted by the holder of a valid PDP and a traffic officer or vehicle examiner doing their work.

PDP requirements

To get your PDP South Africa or temporary PDP license, you need to meet the following criteria:

Have a valid driving license for the type of vehicle in question

Have been certified by an approved training body (only required for category D (dangerous goods) vehicles)

Have never had your driving license suspended

Have never been convicted of a criminal offense or have been lawfully required to pay an admission-of-guilt fine.

Do not have a criminal record for (in the past five years), including driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating substances. Driving a motor vehicle while the concentration of alcohol in your blood or breath exceeded a statutory limitation and, in the case of an application for a category P and D permit, an offense of which violence was an element.

Have been certified by a medical physician to be medically fit

If you become medically unfit or have any convictions under your name, you may face cancellation or suspension of your PDP.

Age limits for PDP application

As required by all licenses, one must have reached the legal age permissible for the document to be issued. The age limits for one to acquire the PDP license are as follows:

18 years of age or older to hold a PDP for a goods vehicle

21 years of age or older to hold a PDP for a passenger vehicle

25 years of age or older to hold a PDP for a dangerous goods vehicle

How to get a PDP license

Now that you are aware of the set limitations and categories, the next step is to start your application for the permit. Before beginning the steps to acquire the PDP certification, you will need to ensure you have the following:

Your National Identification card

Passport-sized photographs

A valid driver's license

Police clearance certificate and criminal record

A PDP medical form or certificate that must be less than two months old

The next step involves presenting yourself to the nearest Driving License Testing Centre( DLTC), where you will complete the PDP form. It will most likely be titled as 'Application for professional driving permit' form (PD1).

PDP application form

There are some crucial aspects of the PDP application form one must consider to complete the application process.

These are the required steps, including the presentation of the required documents:

Your Identity document (ID), valid driving license, or valid South African passport A valid driving license holding the same code as that of the vehicle for which you are applying A PDP Medical form or certificate which is only valid if it is not older than two months Proof of postal and residential address such as a utility account. In the case where the utility invoice is not in your name, an affidavit is required where the owner of the bill declares that you currently reside at the stated premises/address. Make sure you attach this utility bill to the signed affidavit. In the case that you reside in an informal settlement, you will be required to produce a letter from the ward councilor, with an official stamp and date, confirming your postal address and residential address. Additional professional driving permit or public driving permit that you hold. Training certificate ( where applicable) Four identical black and white photographs. Make sure you confirm with the DLTC how many photos are required before you take photographs. Pay the stipulated fee. The application fees are deposited in the account below before the application is processed. The bank details are:

Account name : Ideco AFI Switch (Pty) Ltd

: Ideco AFI Switch (Pty) Ltd Bank : ABSA

: ABSA Branch : Business Banking Johannesburg North

: Business Banking Johannesburg North Account Type : Cheque

: Cheque Account number : 4074078548

: 4074078548 Branch code : 630256

: 630256 Reference: Fill in the applicant's ID number

9. Make sure to complete the notification of change of address or particulars of person or organization (NCP) form. Additionally, an eye test will be carried out at the testing center. Alternatively, you can have your eyes tested by an optician and present your medical papers during the application.

10. After the completion of payment, you will be sent to the nearest police station to acquire a conviction report. The DLTC has a live capturing unit (LCU). There will be no need to physically go since the data will be sent electronically to the station.

You will be informed once the PDP card is ready to be collected. Make sure you carry with you your ID when going to collect your permit. Note that after 120 days, uncollected cards will be destroyed.

How long does it take to get a PDP license?

All permits will be available after a maximum of 12 weeks after a successful application.

How long is a PDP license valid for?

The PDP is valid for two years (24 months). The expiration date is indicated on the front of the card. After expiration, the renewal process is the same way as the first application.

Online booking for PDP license

For the residents in Gauteng and Eastern Cape, the application for the PDP can be made via the National traffic and Information System website: online.natis.gov.za. Applicants can follow the procedures on the website to finish the application.

How much does it cost to get a PDP in South Africa?

How much does the PDP license cost? Different licensing offices have there varied stipulated PDP license renewal costs. It is advised that you contact your local DLTC for the actual figures and fee amounts needed.

There you have it, a detailed and full-proof procedure on applying for a PDP license. Follow each step and you will have nothing to worry about; simply smooth sailing. Enjoy your driving!

