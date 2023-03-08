A group of motorists removed a highway barrier to escape a traffic jam, and not all South Africans are happy about it

In the video, the motorists can be seen creating a makeshift slipway to avoid a crowded highway

The incident was captured on video and quickly caused debate - some feel their actions are justified, while others claim it was a crime

We all know the struggle of sitting in traffic with no end in sight. Add loadshedding to the mix, and it is enough to drive anyone to extreme measures. That being said, when a group of motorists broke down a highway barrier to skip out of a traffic jam, Mzansi had mixed feelings.

In the video posted on Twitter, a group of motorists can be seen tearing apart a highway barrier before jumping back into their cars and driving off. It didn't take other drivers long to follow suit and use the new manmade slipway to escape the traffic jam.

Not everyone in Mzansi was on board with their decision

While some netizens thought the plan was genius, others held firm that such activity should not be allowed.

@Mothematiks was quick to point out that what they did was wrong:

"Very illegal."

@Sthembile_k seemed to see their reasoning:

"Indoda must have a plan."

@desabahh thought spiritual intervention was needed:

"This country needs more prayers."

@Sizwe__ngwenya had a lot to say:

"But it's very wrong. Tell me we're expecting our government to improve infrastructure. We damage more than what the government can fix gradually. What direction are we heading as country?"

Video of Mzansi woman bashing BMW with hammer sparks heated debate on Twitter: "Call the police, it's a crime"

The motorists were not the only ones to spark a debate on Twitter. Briefly News reported on a woman who angrily decided to destroy a BMW for revenge.

The person taking the video claimed the women's frustrations stemmed from a relationship gone wrong. Some felt the woman should have been locked up for her actions, while others wondered if the punishment fit the crime.

Like the motorists, the woman did not hide her actions and publicly ruined the car. Regardless of whose side you are on, all of Mzansi can agree that her actions were shocking.

