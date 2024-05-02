Beautiful Disaster is a 2023 American romantic comedy-drama film directed and written by Roger Kumble. The film was adapted from a young-adult novel of the same name by Jamie McGuire. It follows Abby, a college freshman who tries to distance herself from her dark past while resisting her attraction to bad boy Travis. Explore some of the top movies like Beautiful Disaster that you will enjoy.

Beautiful Disaster is a 2023 American romantic comedy-drama film directed and written by Roger Kumble. Photo: pexels.com, @pavel-danilyuk (modified by author)

We used data from reputable movie sites such as IMDb when compiling this list of top movies like Beautiful Disaster. We also considered the movies' popularity, critical acclaim, cultural impact, genre and themes.

Top 11 movies like Beautiful Disaster

Beautiful Disaster is a movie featuring a talented cast that brings the characters to life. Some of the film's stars include Dylan Sprouse, Virginia Gardner, Austin North and Libe Barer. If you are looking for some great romance movies like Beautiful Disaster, below is a list of similar films:

Movie Year of release IMDb rating Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind 2004 8.3/10 La La Land 2016 8.0/10 Before Midnight 2013 7.9/10 The Notebook 2004 7.8/10 The Fault in Our Stars 2014 7.7/10 500 Days of Summer 2009 7.7/10 Silver Linings Playbook 2012 7.7/10 Blue Valentine 2010 7.3/10 A Walk to Remember 2002 7.3/10 P.S. I Love You 2007 7/10 Crazy/Beautiful 2001 6.4/10

1. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

IMDb rating : 8.3/10

: 8.3/10 Running time : 1h 48m

: 1h 48m Directed by : Michel Gondry

: Michel Gondry Release date : 19 March 2004 (United States)

: 19 March 2004 (United States) Stars: Jim Carrey, Kate Winslet, Kirsten Dunst, Mark Ruffalo

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is a romantic science fiction film released in 2004. The film was directed by Michel Gondry and written by Charlie Kaufman. It stars Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet as Joel Barish and Clementine Kruczynski, a couple who undergo a medical procedure to have each other erased from their memories forever after a painful breakup.

2. La La Land (2016)

IMDb rating : 8.0/10

: 8.0/10 Running time : 2h 8m

: 2h 8m Directed by : Damien Chazelle

: Damien Chazelle Release date : 9 December 2016 (United States)

: 9 December 2016 (United States) Stars: Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone

The 2016 American musical romantic drama film written and directed by Damien Chazelle. It stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone as a struggling jazz pianist and an aspiring actress who fall in love while pursuing their dreams in Los Angeles.

3. Before Midnight (2013)

IMDb rating : 7.9/10

: 7.9/10 Running time : 1h 49m

: 1h 49m Directed by : Richard Linklater

: Richard Linklater Release date : 24 May 2013 (United States)

: 24 May 2013 (United States) Stars: Ethan Hawke, Julie Delpy

Before Midnight is a 2013 American romantic drama film directed by Richard Linklater, who co-wrote the screenplay with Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy. It is the sequel to Before Sunrise (1995) and Before Sunset (2004. The film follows the adventures of Jesse (Hawke) and Céline (Delpy), now a couple, as they spend a summer vacation in Greece with their children.

4. The Notebook (2004)

IMDb rating : 7.8/10

: 7.8/10 Running time : 2h 3m

: 2h 3m Directed by : Nick Cassavetes

: Nick Cassavetes Release date : 25 June 2004 (United States)

: 25 June 2004 (United States) Stars: Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams, James Garner, Gena Rowlands, James Marsden

The Notebook is a 2004 American romantic drama film directed by Nick Cassavetes and written by Jeremy Leven and Jan Sardi. The film is based on the 1996 novel of the same name by Nicholas Sparks.

The Notebook stars Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams as a young couple who fall in love in the 1940s. Their story is read from a notebook in the present day by an older man, telling the tale to a fellow nursing home resident.

5. The Fault in Our Stars (2014)

IMDb rating : 7.7/10

: 7.7/10 Running time : 2h 6m

: 2h 6m Directed by : Josh Boone

: Josh Boone Release date: 6 June 2014 (United States)

6 June 2014 (United States) Stars: Shailene Woodley, Ansel Elgort, Laura Dern, Sam Trammell, Nat Wolff

The Fault in Our Stars is a 2014 American coming-of-age romance film directed by Josh Boone from a screenplay by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. It is based on the novel of the same name by John Green.

The story revolves around two teenagers, Hazel Grace Lancaster (played by Shailene Woodley) and Augustus Waters (played by Ansel Elgort), who meet at a cancer support group and develop a deep bond.

6. 500 Days of Summer (2009)

IMDb rating : 7.7/10

: 7.7/10 Running time : 1h 35m

: 1h 35m Directed by : Marc Webb

: Marc Webb Release date : 7 August 2009 (United States)

: 7 August 2009 (United States) Stars: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Zooey Deschanel

The American romantic comedy film was directed by Marc Webb, written by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, and produced by Mark Waters. The film was released on 7 August 2009 and stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zooey Deschanel.

The film centres on a young man, Tom Hansen, reflecting on his relationship with a woman named Summer to try and figure out where things went wrong and how he can win her back. The film received Best Original Screenplay and Best Screenplay awards at the 14th Satellite Awards.

7. Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

IMDb rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Running time : 2h 2m

: 2h 2m Directed by : David O. Russell

: David O. Russell Release date : 16 November 2012 (United States)

: 16 November 2012 (United States) Stars: Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro, Jacki Weaver

Silver Linings Playbook is an American romantic comedy-drama written and directed by David O. Russell. The film was released in November 2012 and is based on Matthew Quick’s 2008 novel The Silver Linings Playbook.

Starring Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence, the film is about a quirky romantic comedy-drama about two individuals dealing with mental health issues who form an unlikely bond as they navigate life's challenges together.

8. Blue Valentine (2010)

IMDb rating : 7.3/10

: 7.3/10 Running time : 1h 52m

: 1h 52m Directed by : Derek Cianfrance

: Derek Cianfrance Release date : 29 December 2010 (United States)

: 29 December 2010 (United States) Stars: Ryan Gosling, Michelle Williams

Blue Valentine is a 2010 American romantic drama film written and directed by Derek Cianfrance. The film revolves around the relationship of a contemporary married couple, played by Michelle Williams and Ryan Gosling, charting their evolution over the years by cross-cutting between periods.

9. A Walk to Remember (2002)

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Running time : 1h 41m

: 1h 41m Directed by : Adam Shankman

: Adam Shankman Release date : 25 January 2002 (United States)

: 25 January 2002 (United States) Stars: Shane West, Mandy Moore, Peter Coyote, Daryl Hannah

The 2002 American coming-of-age romantic drama film was directed by Adam Shankman and written by Karen Janszen. The film is based on Nicholas Sparks' 1999 novel of the same name and stars Shane West, Mandy Moore, Peter Coyote and Daryl Hannah.

The film tells the story of two North Carolina teenagers, Landon Carter and Jamie Sullivan, who are thrown together after Landon gets into trouble and is sentenced to perform community service.

10. P.S. I Love You (2007)

IMDb rating : 7/10

: 7/10 Running time : 2h 6m

: 2h 6m Directed by : Richard LaGravenese

: Richard LaGravenese Release date : 21 December 2007 (United States)

: 21 December 2007 (United States) Stars: Hilary Swank, Gerard Butler, Lisa Kudrow, Harry Connick Jr., Gina Gershon

P.S. I Love You is a 2007 American romantic comedy-drama film written by LaGravenese and Steven Rogers and directed by Richard LaGravenese. The movie is based on the 2004 novel of the same name by Cecelia Ahern.

Some of the film’s stars are Hilary Swank, Gerard Butler, Lisa Kudrow, Gina Gershon and James Marsters. The movie follows the adventures of a young widow who discovers that her late husband left her ten messages intended to help ease her pain and start a new life.

11. Crazy/Beautiful (2001)

IMDb rating : 6.4/10

: 6.4/10 Running time : 1h 39m

: 1h 39m Directed by : John Stockwell

: John Stockwell Release date : 28 June 2001

: 28 June 2001 Stars: Kirsten Dunst, Jay Hernandez, Bruce Davison

Crazy/Beautiful is an American teen romantic drama film directed by John Stockwell and written by Phil Hay and Matt Manfredi. Released on 28 June 2001, the movie stars Kirsten Dunst and Jay Hernandez. Set at Pacific Palisades High, the movie follows the story of a poor Latino boy who falls hard for a troubled girl from an affluent neighbourhood.

The film received critical acclaim, and Williams was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress and the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama, while Gosling received a nomination for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama.

Where to watch the Beautiful Disaster movie

You can watch Beautiful Disaster streaming on Hulu and Hoopla. It is also possible to rent or buy Beautiful Disaster on Apple TV, Amazon Video, Vudu, Google Play Movies, YouTube, and Microsoft Store as a download.

When is Beautiful Disaster coming out?

The film was released in theatres on 12 April 2023 and was released digitally on 2 May 2023. A sequel, Beautiful Wedding, was released in theatres on 24 January 2024.

Is Beautiful Disaster on Netflix?

The American romantic comedy-drama film is not available to stream on Netflix at the moment

What should I watch if I like Beautiful Disaster?

If you enjoyed Beautiful Disaster, you might also like to watch movies like Before Midnight, The Notebook, The Fault in Our Stars, 500 Days of Summer and Silver Linings Playbook.

Is there going to be a Beautiful Disaster 2?

Beautiful Wedding is the sequel to Beautiful Disaster and is adapted from author Jamie McGuire's novel.

What happens in the Beautiful Disaster movie?

The film explores Abby’s journey of self-discovery, her attraction to the bad boy Travis, and the complexities of their relationship.

The above are some top movies like Beautiful Disaster you should add to your watchlist. These films will keep you on the edge of your seat as you satisfy your cravings for comedy and romance.

