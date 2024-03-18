Why Inosuke is one of the best characters in Demon Slayer

Inosuke Hashibira is one of the main characters of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, and he is also a Demon Slayer in the Demon Slayer Corps. He is also a travelling companion and friend of Tanjiro Kamado, the series' main protagonist. Discover why he is one of the best characters in the series.

As one of the main characters in the anime series, Inosuku has a wild and abrasive personality, often engaging in fights and showing a strong desire to prove his strength. He also has an untamed, wild, and fierce personality. Learn about his appearance, backstory, relationships with other characters, and how these contribute to his character development.

Inosuke Hashibira's profile summary

Name Inosuke Hashibira Species Human Gender Male Age 15 Birthday April 22nd Eye colour Green Hair colour Black and Blue Breathing Technique Beast Breathing Mother Kotoha Hashibira Anime debut Episode 11 (Season 1 Episode 11) Manga debut Chapter 21

Inosuke Hashibira's background

Inosuke was orphaned at a tender age after his mother, Kotoha, was murdered, and he was rescued by boars who raised him as their own in the mountains. When he came of age, Inosuke joined the Demon Slayer Corps to fight the demons. He became the most potent fighter and was able to kill Doma.

Raised by wild boars, he was never exposed to humans, which resulted in a lack of social skills. However, his experiences as a Demon Slayer changed him slowly, and after witnessing their battle skills, he appreciated his fellow slayers' prowess.

Inosuke's appearance

Inosuke is a young man with a highly muscular and toned build for his age. But in contrast to this, he has a pretty and feminine face with wide eyes and long eyelashes. He also boasts long black hair with blue fades at the tips.

He adorns baggy hakama pants with a thick, fluffy brown deer fur belt. He also wears knee-high socks made from bear hide, unlike his counterparts who wear a haori. His most defining feature is the grey, hollowed-out boar's head, which he wears to mask himself.

Inosuke's personality

Inosuke is considered aggressive, short-tempered, abrasive, and proud. He also believes he is the best fighter, constantly challenging others, which leads him to unnecessary dangers. He also demands praise and respect for his fighting prowess.

Inosuke also possesses little understanding of regular human interaction because boars raised him. He assumes that people who show him kindness often approach him with the intent of attacking him.

Abilities and powers

What is Inosuke's true power? Inosuke is a skilled and talented swordsman. He was able not only to master concentration breathing but also to come up with his breathing style, Beast Breathing. He developed this style from his mountain upbringing by the boars.

He also demonstrated his fighting powers when he quickly captured and killed Horned Demon. He was also able to eliminate Muzan along with his fellow demons. His other abilities include:

Flexibility: Inosuke is highly flexible, and he can easily bend his feet to reach between his feet with ease. He is also able to dislocate various joints of his body at will.

Strong sense of touch: He can feel even the slightest vibrations in the air, something he developed while growing up in the mountains.

Poison resistance: He is entirely immune to some poisonous substances as he can resist and survive the effect of Upper Moon Six's poison.

Awareness: This technique helps him locate all the demons and tell if anyone is looking at him and if they have ill motives.

Swordsmanship: He has polished his swordsmanship skills to the level of a Hashira and match members of the Twelve Kizuki.

Beast Breathing: As a Demon Slayer Corps member, Inosuke uses Beast breathing, a style he developed after living in the mountains.

Strengths

One of his greatest strengths is his physical prowess, as he is powerful and capable of performing acrobatics efficiently. He also boasts incredible reflexes and speed, enabling him to evade attacks and strike his opponents efficiently.

He is also determined and has an unmatched belief in his abilities. This unwavering determination has enabled him to overcome challenges and emerge victorious.

Weaknesses

One of his main weaknesses is his recklessness and lack of strategy. He also has a short temper, which makes him lose focus and control during fights.

What are Inosuke's forms?

These are swordsmanship forms created by Inosuka. The breathing forms use specific concentrated breath patterns, which boost the user's oxygen amount in the blood. Focused breathing can also clot wounds from severe injuries and slow down poison circulation in the blood.

Is Inosuke more powerful than Zenitsu?

Zenitsu Agatsuma is one of the main characters of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and is also a Demon Slayer in the Demon Slayer Corps. Inosuke's strength and natural talent make him a force to be reckoned with, while Zenitsu is a true powerhouse when he needs to be. Despite Inosuke inventing his breathing style, Zenitsu's ability to create a fighting style gives him a fantastic edge in battle.

Is Inosuke one of the strongest?

Inosuke is one of the strongest characters in Demon Slayer despite not being a Hashira, the highest rank in the Corps. His Beast Breathing style makes him one of the most unique fighters.

Who killed Inosuke?

Gyutaro stabbed Inosuke, as seen towards the end of the latest episode of Demon Slayer. Although he seemed dead, he could shift the position of his vital organs owing to his incredibly flexible body.

Why is Inosuke a pig?

Inosuke is not a pig. However, he usually wears a pig head to resemble the boars that brought him up.

Why is Inosuke so pretty?

He has pretty features, as his mother was beautiful, so he inherited many of her genes. However, little is known about his father.

Lesser-known facts about Inosuke

He is terrible at socializing.

He has a very flexible body.

He perceives torturous exercises as improvements.

He grew up in the mountains.

Inosuke is a complex and dynamic character in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba series. His journey is a testament to the power of personal growth and the strength of the human spirit in the face of adversity.

