Top 10 undefeated UFC fighters ever | What are their winning records?

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has quickly risen to become one of the most popular sources of entertainment in the world. The mixed martial arts promotion company has seen many great fighters through the decades. But, who is the best? Here are the top 10 undefeated UFC fighters ever.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Khabib Nurmagomedov, Jack Shore and Alexander Romanov. Photo: Stephen McCarthy ,Mike Roach (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Mixed Martial arts is one of the toughest sports, and to become an Ultimate Fighting Champion requires a lot of skills and hard work. Nevertheless, maintaining the championship is even more demanding. Most of these UFC undefeated have maintained consistency through training.

Who are the top 10 UFC fighters?

The list contains fighters who have held the championship title and others who have had the least defeats. Here is the UFC champion list.

1. Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia poses on the scale during the UFC 254 weigh-in on October 23, 2020 on the Ultimate Fighting Championship Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Photo: Josh Hedges

Source: Getty Images

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Khabib Nurmagomedov is a former professional mixed martial artist from Russia. He has the best UFC record in the lightweight division, where he was the longest-reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship Lightweight Champion, reigning from April 2018 to March 2021. Khabib Nurmagomedov has a 29-0 record with 8 knockouts and 11 subs.

2. Khusein Askhabov

Khusein Askhabov holding on to his titles. Photo: @MMA_Rage

Source: Twitter

Khusein "Lion" Askhabov is a Russian professional mixed martial artist who competes in the bantamweight division and is one of the best fighters in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He is undefeated with a professional record of 23-0, 6 KOs, and 10 submits. He is presently affiliated with Tiger Muay Thai and fights in South Florida.

3. Jack Shore

Jack Shore of Wales poses for a portrait backstage during the Ultimate Fighting Championship Fight Night event at O2 Arena on March 19, 2022 in London, England. Photo: Mike Roach

Source: Getty Images

Jack Shore is a professional mixed martial artist from Wales who fights in the Ultimate Fighting Championship's bantamweight division with a record of 16–0 (4 KO, 8 SUB). He has been a professional fighter since 2016, and he is the former Cage Warriors Bantamweight Champion.

4. Alexander Romanov

Alexander Romanov steps on the scale for the official weigh-ins for Ultimate Fighting Championship Fight Night 39 on October 8, 2021, at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV. Photo: Louis Grasse

Source: Getty Images

Alexander Romanov is a mixed martial artist and freestyle wrestler from Moldova who competes in the Ultimate Fighting Championship's heavyweight division. He is currently ranked #13 in the UFC heavyweight rankings as of May 2, 2022. His performance is 16–0 (6 KOs, 9 SUBs).

5. Movsar Evloev

Movsar Evloev of Russia poses for a portrait after his victory during the Ultimate Fighting Championship 257 event on January 23, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Photo: Mike Roach

Source: Getty Images

Movsar Evloev is a mixed martial artist from Russia who competes in the Ultimate Fighting Championship's featherweight division with 15 wins, zero draws and losses, 3 knockouts and 4 SUBs. He has been a professional since 2014, and he is the former bantamweight champion of M-1 Global. He is currently ranked #13 in the UFC featherweight rankings as of June 14, 2021.

6. Sean Brady

Sean Brady poses for a post fight portrait backstage during the Ultimate Fighting Championship Fight Night event at Chartway Arena on February 29, 2020 in Norfolk, Virginia. Photo: Mike Roach

Source: Getty Images

Sean Brady is an American mixed martial artist who fights in the Ultimate Fighting Championship's welterweight division. He is currently ranked #9 in the UFC welterweight rankings as of April 12, 2022. His record is 15–0 (3 KO, 4 SUB).

7. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Shavkat Rakhmonov of Uzbekistan mbp during the Ultimate Fighting Championship Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 05, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Mike Roach

Source: Getty Images

Shavkat Bakhtibaevich Rakhmonov is a mixed martial artist from Uzbekistan. He participates in the Ultimate Fighting Championship's Welterweight category. He was the M-1 Welterweight Champion in the past and is ranked #15 in the UFC welterweight rankings as of February 8, 2022. His record is 15–0 (8 KO, 7 SUB).

8. Bryce Mitchell

Bryce Mitchell poses for a portrait after his victory during the UFC 272 event on March 05, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Mike Roach

Source: Getty Images

Bryce Andrew Mitchell is a mixed martial artist from the United States who competes in the Ultimate Fighting Championship with a career record of 15 wins, 0 draws and losses and 8 SUBs. Mitchell was a contestant in the reality show The Ultimate Fighter: Undefeated. He is currently ranked #9 in the UFC featherweight rankings as of March 7, 2022.

9. Umar Nurmagomedov

Umar Nurmagomedov of Russia celebrates after his victory over Sergey Morozov of Kazakhstan in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Jeff Bottari

Source: Getty Images

Umar Nurmagomedov is a Russian mixed martial artist. Umar is also a cousin of Khabib Nurmagomedov, a UFC fighter with a 14–0 record (1 KO, 7 SUB). Umar became world champion in combat sambo at 62kg at the age of 19 in Moscow, Russia, under the WCSF organization.

10. Aliaskhab Khizriev

Aliaskhab Khizriev of Russia poses for a portrait backstage during the UFC Fight Night event at Nationwide Arena on March 26, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. Photo: Mike Roach

Source: Getty Images

Aliaskhab "The Black Wolf" Khizriev is a Pro MMA Fighter out of Makhachkala, Russia and the #51st ranked Top Middleweight MMA fighter. He has a record of 14–0 (5 KOs, 5 SUBs)

Who has the best record in UFC history?

There are different records in the UFC history, including:

Fastest knockout: Todd Duffee (7 seconds)

Fastest submission: Oleg Taktarov (9 seconds)

Most UFC title defences: Anderson Silva (10 defences)

Most significant strikes in a fight: Max Holloway (445)

Most total fight time: Jon Jones (4:39:47)

Most finishes: Anderson Silva (9)

Who has the most fights in the UFC?

For most bouts in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, the record holder is Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone, a 37-year old American MMA fighter who has actively participated in several combat sports since 2002. He currently fights in the Welterweight division for the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

What is the longest UFC undefeated streak?

Former middleweight champion Anderson Silva of Brazil speaks to the media during the UFC 234 Press Conference inside The Palms at Crown on February 8, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Jeff Bottari

Source: Getty Images

Anderson Silva has the longest winning streak in the Ultimate Fighting Championship at 16 victories. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship Middleweight Champion is the holder of the record for the longest title reign in the Ultimate Fighting Championship history at 2,457 days.

So, there you have it, the top 10 undefeated UFC fighters ever. The Ultimate Fighting Championship keeps adding new talents who are constantly beating these records.

READ ALSO: Who is the richest chef in the world in 2022? Top 30 list including net worth

Chefs have advanced from behind the scenes to working at fine dining establishments, becoming one of the most luxurious professions. They are now multimillionaires with the most luxurious cars and residences and are living their dream, and they have a significant social media following.

Briefly.co.za recently listed the top 30 richest chefs, including their net worth.

Source: Briefly News