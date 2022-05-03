Global site navigation

Who is the richest UFC fighter in 2022 and what is their net worth? Top 30 list
Who is the richest UFC fighter in 2022 and what is their net worth? Top 30 list

by Peter Kinuthia

UFC has come a long way since the days it was a no rule fighting event. Amateur fighters used to enter the Octagon with the expectation of earning slightly more money than in regular wrestling bouts, but with significantly greater dangers involved. So who is the richest UFC fighter in 2022? Find out in this read.

Who is the richest UFC fighter in 2022?
Is Conor McGregor is the richest UFC fighter in 2022? Find out here as we explore this list of the top 30 wealthiest UFC fighters.
Mixed martial arts (MMA) has become very popular in recent years. Thanks to its popularity, the industry has attracted many fighters for their courageous acts. Some have even turned their salaries into fortunes through wise financial investments. So who are the top 30 richest MMA artists and the richest UFC fighter in 2022? Hang around for answers.

Who is the richest UFC fighter?

Join us as we explore the top 30 UFC wrestlers and their net worth in 2022 as ranked by Celebrity Net Worth. We have ranked the list from bottom to top, and it is as follows:

30. Miesha Tate ($6 million)

Richest UFC fighter in 2022
Miesha Tate is one of the richest female UFC fighters with a net worth of $6 million. Photo: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC
Miesha Tate is an American female martial artist with a net worth of $6 million. She is a former Strikeforce Women's Bantamweight Champion with a silver medal in the FILA Grappling Championships.

29. Andrei Arlovski ($6 million)

The richest UFC fighter in 2022
Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Andrei Arlovski is one of the top 30 richest UFC fighters with a net worth of $6 million. Photo: Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC
Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Andrei Arlovski has a net worth of about $6 million. He is also an actor, but he currently competes for the Strikeforce promotion.

28. Mauricio Rua ($6.5 million)

Top 30 richest UFC fighters
UFC Light Heavyweight Championship Mauricio Rua is among the wealthiest UFC fighters with a net worth of $6.5 million. Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC
Brazilian professional mixed martial artist Mauricio Rua is best known for winning the 2010 UFC Light Heavyweight Championship against Lyoto Machida. He has an estimated net worth of $6.5 million.

27. Randy Couture ($7 million)

Who is the richest UFC fighter?
Three-time UFC Heavyweight Champion Randy Couture is valued at $7 million in 2022. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg
Randy is best known for winning three UFC Heavyweight Championships and two Light Heavyweight Championships. Allegedly, he is valued at $7 million in 2022.

26. Forrest Griffin ($7 million)

Who is the richest UFC fighter in 2022?
Forrest Griffin is among the well-earning UFC fighters in 2022 with a net worth of $7 million. Photo: Zhe Ji
Retired mixed martial artist Forrest Griffin is ranked among the well-earning UFC fighter with an estimated net worth of $7 million.

25. Nate Diaz ($8 million)

Younger brother of current UFC fighter Nick Diaz, Nate Diaz is valued at $8 million.
Younger brother of current UFC fighter Nick Diaz, Nate Diaz is valued at $8 million. Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC
Professional MMA wrestler Nate Diaz is the younger brother of current Octagon fighter Nick Diaz. He has competed in World Pancrase, Extreme Cagefighting, and Strikeforce and is allegedly valued at $8 million.

24. Matt Hughes ($8 million)

Who is the richest UFC fighter?
Retired mixed martial artist Matt Hughes is among the wealthiest UFC fighters with a net worth of $8 million. Photo: David Becker
Matt Hughes won his first UFC Welterweight championship in 2001 and remained the champion until UFC 46. His current worth is believed to be around $8 million.

23. Eddie Alvarez ($8 million)

Who is the richest UFC fighter?
Current UFC Lightweight Champion Eddie Alvarez has a net worth of $8 million. Photo: Jeff Bottari
Eddie Alvarez is the current UFC Lightweight Champion. He is the first and only wrestler to win championships in the UFC and Bellator MMA. Eddie is valued at an estimated $8 million.

22. Dan Henderson ($8 million)

Richest UFC fighters in 2022 and their net worth
UFC fighter Dan Henderson of the United States has a net worth of $8 million. Photo: Josh Hedges
Dan Henderson started his wrestling career when schooling and won the 1987 and 1988 California State Wrestling Championships. He retired from the championships in 2016 after losing a match to Michael Bisping. His worth is believed to be around $8 million.

21. Anderson Silva ($8 million)

Richest UFC fighters in 2022
UFC fighter Anderson Silva of Brazil, better known as The Spider, is valued at $8 million in 2022. Photo: Buda Mendes
Anderson Silva, better known as The Spider, is one of the most successful fighters in MMA and is valued at around $8 million. He held the UFC Middleweight Title for longer than any other fighter and is considered one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time.

20. Rashad Evans ($8.5 million)

The richest UFC fighters in 2022: Top 30 list
Former Light Heavyweight Division Champion Rashad Evans is valued at $8.5 million in 2022. Photo: Mike Roach
The former Light Heavyweight Division champion is signed to the UFC and is also a blackbelt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Gaidojuts. He has an estimated net worth of $8.5 million.

19. Michael Bisping ($9 million)

Who is the richest UFC fighter? Top 30 list
Retired UFC fighter and current UFC Announcer Michael Bisping has a net worth of $9 million in 2022. Photo: Douglas P. DeFelice
The Former English fighter and current sports analyst and commentator, Michael Bisping is valued at around $9 million in 2022. He is known for his zeal and titles, such as the UFC Middleweight championship.

18. José Aldo Jr. ($9 million)

UFC champion Jose Aldo of Brazil has a net worth of $9 million.
UFC champion Jose Aldo of Brazil has a net worth of $9 million. Photo: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC
Jose Aldo Jr. holds titles such as three UFC Featherweight championships and the WEC (World Extreme Cagefighting) championship. In 2021, he became one of the top 5 bantamweight fighters in the UFC. Allegedly he has a net worth of $9 million in 2022.

17. Urijah Faber ($9 million)

Richest UFC fighter in 2022: Top 30 list
Urijah Faber is ranked among the wealthiest UFC fighters at a value of $9 million. Photo: Cooper Neill
UFC and NCAA wrestler Urijah Faber is also valued at around $9 million. He is best known for wins such as the 2006 WEC Featherweight Championship.

16. Donald Cerrone ($9 million)

Who is the richest UFC fighter in 2022?
Donald Cerrone, also known as "Cowboy", is ranked among the top 5 UFC lightweight fighters with a net worth of $9 million. Photo: Mike Roach
Donald Cerrone, also known as "Cowboy", is ranked among the top 5 UFC lightweight fighters globally. He is also considered the busiest fighter in the UFC. It is believed that he is valued at around $9 million.

15. Yoel Romero ($10 million)

UFC fighter Yoel Romero of Cuba has a net worth of $10 million.
UFC fighter Yoel Romero of Cuba has a net worth of $10 million. Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC
Yoel Romero, the Cuban mixed martial artist made his debut in April 2013 with a win against Clifford Starks in the Knockout. It is estimated that his value in 2022 is $10 million.

14. Junior dos Santos ($10 million)

Richest UFC fighters in 2022
Junior Dos Santos of Brazil posesis among teh richest UFC fighters with a net worth of $10 million. Photo: Jeff Bottari
Junior dos Santos began fighting in UFC's Heavyweight division in 2008. He was the 2012 UFC Heavyweight Champion. Junior's net worth is believed to be around $10 million.

13. Chael Sonnen ($10 million)

List of the top 30 UFC fighters in 2022
Retired MMA fighter Chael Sonnen is valued at $10 million in 2022. Photo: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC
Retired American Mixed Martial Artist Chael Sonnen has an estimated net worth of $10 million. Besides UFC, he has also competed in Pacrase, WEC, and Bellator MMA.

12. Alistair Overeem ($10 million)

Who is the richest UFC fighter?
UFC champion Alistair Overeem has a net worth of $10 million. Photo: Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC
Mixed Martial Artist Alistair Overeem won his first UFC Championship bout in 2011. His career is rising, and his net worth in 2022 is believed to be around $10 million.

11. Frank Mir ($11 million)

Richest UFC fighters in 2022 and their net worth
Two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion Frank Mir has a net worth of $11 million. Photo: Matt Roberts
Two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion Frank Mir carries the current record for most victories, and most submission wins in UFC Heavyweight history. Allegedly he has a net worth of $11 million in 2022.

10. Chuck Liddell ($12 million)

UFC Hall of Fame member Chuck Liddell has a net worth of $12 million.
UFC Hall of Fame member Chuck Liddell has a net worth of $12 million. Photo: Ethan Miller
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship Light Heavyweight Champion Chuck Liddell is one of the richest fighters, with an estimated net worth of $12 million. He was officially inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2009.

9. Ronda Rousey ($13 million)

Who is the richest UFC female fighter?
Ronda Rousey is the richest UFC female fighter in 2022 with a net worth of $13 million. Photo: Christian Petersen
Who is the richest female UFC fighter? All sources point to Ronda Rousey, the most famous and successful female MMA fighter with an estimated net worth of $13 million.

8. Wanderlei Silva ($18 million)

Who is the richest UFC fighter in 2022 and their net worth? Top 30 list
UFC fighter Wanderlei Silva is also ranked among the top earning UFC fighters with a net worth of $18 million. Photo: Josh Hedges
Brazilian boxer and Mixed Martial Artist Wanderlei Silva is best known for his aggressive fighting style that incorporated street brawling elements. Allegedly, he has a net worth of around $18 million.

7. Fedor Emelianenko ($18 million)

Richest UFC fighter
Martial arts fighter Fedor Emelianenko ia among teh wealthiest MMA and UFC fighters with a net worth of $18 million. Photo: Jun Sato/WireImage
Russian politician and retired heavyweight mixed martial artist Fedor Emelianenko is considered one of the most accomplished mixed martial artists. Fedor Emelianenko's net worth in 2022 is believed to be $18 million.

6. Tito Ortiz ($20 million)

Who is the richest UFC fighter in 2022 and their net worth? Top 30 list
Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Tito Ortiz is ranked among the richest UFC fighters with a net worth of $20 million. Photo: Jeff Bottari
Former UFC fighter was once a UFC Light Heavyweight Champion before transitioning to Bellator MMA. He was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2012. Tito Ortiz's net worth is estimated to be $20 million.

5. Brock Lesnar ($25 million)

Richest UFC fighter in 2022
Current WWE champ Brock Lesnar is also a UFC fighter with a net worth of $25 million. Photo: Rey Del Rio
Perhaps better known for WWE, Brock Lesnar is an American professional wrestler and former Mixed Martial Artist. Before joining WWE, he was in UFC. According to sources, his net worth in 2022 is estimated to be $25 million.

4. Georges St-Pierre ($30 million)

Former two-division champion Georges St-Pierre has a net worth of $30 million in 2022.
Former two-division champion Georges St-Pierre has a net worth of $30 million in 2022. Photo: Jeff Bottari
Retired Canadian mixed martial artist Georges St-Pierre, better known as "GSP," is ranked one of the best fighters in MMA history. He won the most title bouts in UFC history before retiring in 2020. His net worth in 2022 is estimated at $30 million.

3. Khabib Nurmagomedov ($40 million)

List of the richest UFC fighters in 2022
Khabib Nurmagomedov is the longest-reigning UFC Lightweight Champion and is valued at $40 million in 2022. Photo: Mike Roach
Former Russian mixed martial artist Khabib Nurmagomedov is the longest-reigning UFC Lightweight Champion. He held the title from 2018 until his retirement in 2020. Khabib's net worth in 2022 is believed to be $40 million.

2. Rorion Gracie ($50 million)

Who is the richest UFC fighter from the Gracie family?
Rorion Gracie is one of the richest MMA fighters hailing from the esteemed Gracie family with a net worth of $50 million. Photo: Josh Hedges
Rorion Gracie is one of the richest MMA fighters, with an estimated net worth of $50 million. He is part of the esteemed Gracie family and a co-founder of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

1. Conor McGregor ($200 million)

Who is the richest UFC fighter in 2022?
UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor is the richest UFC fighter in 2022 with a net worth of $200 million. Photo: Jeff Bottari
Irish professional fighter Conor McGregor is ranked the richest UFC fighter in 2022, with a whopping estimated net worth of $200 million. Conor McGregor's net worth includes:

  • Approximately $100 million was earned from his August 2017 fight against Floyd Mayweather.
  • $50 million earned from his October 2018 fight against Khabib.
  • An estimated $200 million pre-tax earnings from the April 2021 sale of his whiskey brand Proper No. Twelve.

There are several well earning wrestlers in UFC. The richest UFC fighter in 2022 is believed to be Conor McGregor with a net worth of $200 million. Who is your favourite fighter?

