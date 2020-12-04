Impressive list of 20 richest musicians in Africa and their net worth in 2022

The richest musicians in Africa are the powerhouses behind the growth of this industry. They have come a long way and are now making an impact on the world. These stars have made African songs to be known and celebrated globally.

The impressive net worth of the richest singers in Africa proves that music pays. These brilliant stars also create other sources of wealth within the industry, which are now reliable employment opportunities for many. They consider themselves and society for supporting their talents.

The top 20 richest musicians in Africa

Since men have dominated the music industry for years, it is common to see them take more positions on almost every list of richest African musicians. However, this does not mean that the continent does not have wealthy female musicians. Some of them are mentioned below.

1. Akon – $80 million

Real name: Aliaune Damala Badara Akon Thiam

Aliaune Damala Badara Akon Thiam Birthdate: April 16, 1973

April 16, 1973 Place of birth: St. Louis, Missouri, USA

St. Louis, Missouri, USA Age: 48 years (as of April 2022)

48 years (as of April 2022) Occupation: Singer, songwriter, record producer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist

Akon's net worth is $80 million. He tops the list of the richest musicians in Africa. The American-born Senegalese singer has been active in music since 19946 to date. The artist rose to prominence in 2004 after releasing Locked Up with singer Styles P, followed by his debut album Trouble and a second single hit, Lonely.

Akon has more than 35 Billboard Hot 100 songs and five Grammy Award nominations. Additionally, he has collaborated with Whitney Houston and other renowned artists. The singer owns Konvict Muzik and Kon Live Distribution music record labels and Konvict Clothing line.

Akon does not have a private jet. He put his Alpharetta-based house in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, for sale in 2017 at $6.995 million. Plans regarding his futuristic $6 billion Akon City in Senegal are still underway, and he plans to invest $12 million in Uganda's entertainment industry.

2. Black Coffee – $60 million

Real name: Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo

Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo Birthdate: March 11, 1976

March 11, 1976 Place of birth: Durban, South Africa

Durban, South Africa Age: 46 years (as of April 2022)

46 years (as of April 2022) Occupation: DJ, record producer and songwriter

The South African DJ is among the top ten richest musicians in South Africa, with a net worth of $60 million. He delved into music in 1994 and got famous after participating in the 2004 Red Bull Music Academy.

Additionally, Black Coffee has won 8 SAMA awards, 4 Breakthrough DJ of the Year awards, 2 Metro FM Awards, and 1 Grammy award. He owns the Soulistic Music Record Label and has stakes in three other companies; Andela, Epione Healthcare Solutions, and GOSPËL.

The DJ also has two luxurious houses in the US and South Africa. The South African home is worth R7.4 million. Black Coffee does not own a private jet, as most of his fans assume. He only hired one during his 2018 summer tour in Europe.

3. Davido – $40 million

Real name: David Adedeji Adeleke

David Adedeji Adeleke Birthdate: November 21, 1992

November 21, 1992 Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Atlanta, Georgia, USA Age: 29 years (as of April 2022)

29 years (as of April 2022) Occupation: Singer, songwriter, and record producer

Davido's net worth is $40 million. The US-born Nigerian star is considered one of the wealthiest African musicians and has been active in music since 2009. He became a household name in 2012 after releasing Dami Duro. The single received a Next Rated award at The Headies awards ceremony in 2013.

The singer worked for the Sony Music Entertainment label before creating the Davido Music Worldwide (DMW). The singer has done several multimillion Naira brand endorsements and has invested money in aviation, motorsports, and movies.

Davido's house in Banana Island, Lagos, is worth $1.5 million. He also has a $20 million home in Atlanta, Georgia, and an N140 million mansion at Lekki, Lagos State, Nigeria. However, the private jet fans thought his father's jet was his.

4. Wizkid – $30 million

Real name: Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun Birthdate: July 16, 1990

July 16, 1990 Place of birth: Surulere, Ikeja, Nigeria

Surulere, Ikeja, Nigeria Age: 31 years (as of April 2022)

31 years (as of April 2022) Occupation: Singer and songwriter

The Nigerian star has been rising from one level to another. since he launched his music career in 2001. In 2009, he signed into Empire Mates Entertainment and became the first Afrobeats artist to feature in the Guinness World Records in 2018.

Additionally, his song Checklist ft. Normani and Calvin Harris reached number one on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart. He also earned a Grammy nomination after featuring in rapper Drake’s 2016 album, Views.

Wizkid's net worth is $30 million. He has done well-paying endorsement deals with MTN and Pepsi and owns the Starboy Entertainment label. Moreover, the artist has an N13 million naira house in Surulere, Lagos Mainland, and another home in Los Angeles, California, USA.

5. 2Face Idibia – $22.7 million

Real name: Innocent Ujah Idibia

Innocent Ujah Idibia Birthdate: September 18, 1975

September 18, 1975 Place of birth: Jos, Nigeria

Jos, Nigeria Age: 46 years (as of April 2022)

46 years (as of April 2022) Occupation: Musician, singer, songwriter, record producer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist

Innocent has been in music since 1994 to date. He was the first African to win MTV Europe, Best African Act Award in 2005. The artist changed his name to 2Baba in July 2014. He has sold over 10 million copies of his six albums worldwide. Two of his most successful albums are Body and Soul (2000) and Sold Out (2003).

The African Queen hitmaker is worth $22.7 million. He has been an ambassador of Guinness beer, Campari liquor, NAFDAC (National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control), and many more prominent organizations.

Three of the singer's five houses are in Abuja, Lagos and Benue States. Idibia is also the CEO of Hypertek Entertainment. He donated $11,000 to UNHCR for IDPs and returnees in 2017 and was appointed as UNHCR's Regional Goodwill Ambassador in 2020. Idibia currently features in Netflix'S Young, Famous & African reality show with his wife.

6. Koffi Olomide – $18 million

Real name: Antoine Christophe Agbepa Mumba

Antoine Christophe Agbepa Mumba Birthdate: July 13, 1956

July 13, 1956 Place of birth: Kisangani, Democratic Republic of the Congo

Kisangani, Democratic Republic of the Congo Age: 55 years (as of April 2022)

55 years (as of April 2022) Occupation: Singer, dancer, producer, and composer

Koffi Olomide is the wealthiest musician in the Democratic Republic of Congo, with an $18 million net worth. The man has been famous since the 1970s when he was the lead singer and songwriter of Papa Wemba's band.

The artist received four awards at the annual KORA Awards in South Africa in 2002. He is the founder of the Quartier Latin International orchestra and spends most of his time in Paris, France, with his family. Koffi drives several expensive cars, wears gold chains, and has a house in Kinshasa, DRC and Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

7. Rudeboy – $16 million

Real name: Paul Nonso Okoye

Paul Nonso Okoye Birthdate: November 18, 1981

November 18, 1981 Place of birth: Jos, Nigeria

Jos, Nigeria Age: 40 years (as of April 2022)

40 years (as of April 2022) Occupation: Singer

Rudeboy and his identical twin brother, Peter Okoye, rose to fame in the 2000s as the P-Square duo. They are a music duo that dominated Africa's music scene for about a decade. After disbanding in 2017, Paul released two tracks, Fire Fire and Nkenji Keke as Rudeboy.

Rudeboy's $16 million net worth proves he has been doing well as a solo artist. He has a record label called Fire Department Inc and co-owns some exotic buildings in Banana Island, Lekki, and Ikoyi with his twin brother.

The twins also bought a private jet worth N15 billion before they split. Paul has a mansion in Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, and drives several expensive machines, including a Jeep Wrangler and BMW X6.

8. Sarkodie – $15 million

Real name: Michael Owusu Addo

Michael Owusu Addo Birthdate: July 10, 1985

July 10, 1985 Place of birth: Tema, Ghana

Tema, Ghana Age: 36 years (as of April 2022)

36 years (as of April 2022) Occupation: Rapper, songwriter and entrepreneur

The Ghanian rapper is the richest musician in his motherland. The Azonto artist has been in the music game since 2005. He owns the Sarkcess record label and Sark Clothing line. Most of his wealth is sourced from music and endorsement deals.

Sarkodie has been a brand ambassador for Samsung Electronics, FanMilk, and many more high-profile companies. The star is worth $15 million. He has a crib in the US, houses in the UK and other countries, and a luxury home in Spintex, Greater Ghana. Additionally, the star helps underprivileged children in Ghana through The Sarkodie Foundation.

9. AKA – $12 million

Real name: Kiernan Jarryd Forbes

Kiernan Jarryd Forbes Birthdate: January 28, 1988

January 28, 1988 Place of birth: Cape Town, South Africa

Cape Town, South Africa Age: 28 years (as of April 2022)

28 years (as of April 2022) Occupation: Rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer and entrepreneur

AKA is among the top 10 richest musicians in South Africa. He has collaborated with big names like Drake and Lil Wayne. Three of his famous songs are In My Walk, Mistakes, and Jealousy.

The rapper has also featured in several live WWE events in Johannesburg and Cape Town. AKA's net worth is $12 million. Since he is a big fan of German automobiles, the rapper has a BMW i8 eDrive Coupe and BMW X5 in his collection.

10. Shatta Wale – $11 million

Real name: Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr.

Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr. Birthdate: October 17, 1984

October 17, 1984 Place of birth: Accra, Ghana

Accra, Ghana Age: 37 years (as of April 2022)

37 years (as of April 2022) Occupation: Reggae-dancehall artist

Shatta Wale is Africa's dancehall king. The artist has 9 albums over 116 songs. Some of his famous tracks are My level, Dancehall King, and We taking over. Shatta received the Artiste of the Year award at Vodafone Ghana Music Awards' 2014 edition for his Dancehall King track.

He was 38th on E.tv's Top 100 Most Influential Ghanaian Awards chart in the same year and featured in Beyoncé's Grammy-nominated album, Already, in 2019.

The celebrity is worth close to $11 million. In addition, he owns a $550k mansion at East Legon and a collection of several expensive cars like Cadillac Escalade, Maserati, Range Rover, and Mercedes Benz C-Class.

11. Mr P – $11 million

Real name: Peter Okoye

Peter Okoye Birthdate: November 18, 1981

November 18, 1981 Place of birth: Jos, Nigeria

Jos, Nigeria Age: 40 years (as of April 2022)

40 years (as of April 2022) Occupation: Singer

In 2021 Peter and Paul were awarded an honorary Doctorate from ESCAE University in the Benin Republic as the P-square duo. These talented twins are among the richest musicians in Africa.

Peter is worth $11 million, which is lower than his brother's net worth. He released two songs, For My Head and Cool It Down, in 2017 as Mr P after parting ways with Paul and also established the PClassic Label. After parting as musicians, the duo sold the Omole Estate on Lagos Mainland for N320 million.

12. Don Jazzy – $10 million

Real name: Michael Collins Ajereh

Michael Collins Ajereh Birthdate: November 26, 1982

November 26, 1982 Place of birth: Umuahia, Nigeria

Umuahia, Nigeria Age: 39 years (as of April 2021)

39 years (as of April 2021) Occupation: Record producer and executive, singer, entrepreneur, and comedian

Don Jazzy is another rich musician from Nigeria and the brother of superstar D'Prince. He came into the limelight in around 2004, two years after venturing into the entertainment world. The celebrity has won the Producer of the Year Award four consecutive times.

Jazzy is worth around $10 million. He co-owned the defunct Mo' Hits Records record label with singer D'banj before establishing the Mavin Records. Jazzy has a two-storey mansion worth N160 million in Lekki, Lagos, and an N150 million home in Banana Island, Lagos. However, he has never confirmed rumours of him owning a private jet.

13. Akothee – $10 million

Real name: Esther Akoth

Esther Akoth Birthdate: April 8, 1983

April 8, 1983 Place of birth: Kisumu, Kenya

Kisumu, Kenya Age: 39 years (as of April 2022)

39 years (as of April 2022) Occupation: Musician and businesswoman

The shelf-proclaimed President of Single Mothers is worth $10 million. She is the founder of Akothee Safaris, a Kenyan-based tour company, the Akothee Foundation, and the Aknotela & Akothee Homes real estate business.

She ventured into music in 2008 and has released several solo tracks and collabos with several starts, including Diamond Platnumz and Bahati Kenya. Akothee received the Best Female Artist (East Africa) award from the African Muzik Magazine Awards in 2016 and 2019.

Akothee has a mansion in Normandy in France, two in Switzerland, and three palatial houses in Kenya (Mombasa, Nairobi, and Nyanza).

14. Banky W – $9 million

Real name: Olubankole Wellington

Olubankole Wellington Birthdate: March 27, 1981

March 27, 1981 Place of birth: New York, New York, USA

New York, New York, USA Age: 41 years (as of April 2022)

41 years (as of April 2022) Occupation: Singer, rapper, actor, entrepreneur and politician

The Nigerian-American singer started his record label EME in 2002 while studying on scholarship at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York. His breakthrough debut studio album, Back in the Building, was released in 2005.

Wellington left the US for Nigeria and established his record label in Lagos in 2009. He dissolved his label in February 2018 and transformed it into a talent management company for creative marketing, advertising, PR, and organizing brand events.

The singer lost the Eti-Osa Federal Constituency Elections in 2019. He has an N100 million house in Lekki and several cars. Banky W's net worth is $9 million.

15. Diamond Platnumz – $7 million

Real name: Nasibu Abdul Juma Issack

Nasibu Abdul Juma Issack Birthdate: October 2, 1989

October 2, 1989 Place of birth: Tandale, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Tandale, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania Age: 32 years (as of April 2022)

32 years (as of April 2022) Occupation: Singer, dancer, philanthropist, and businessman

Diamond is the most famous artist in East Africa and the wealthiest in Tanzania. The bongo flava singer has a whopping $7 million in his name. He is the founder and CEO of WCB Wasafi Record Label, Zoom Extra, Wasafi Bet and Wasafi Media.

He was the first Africa-based artiste to reach 1 Billion combined YouTube views. Diamond's career began in 2006 at the age of 17. He sold clothes to collect money for recording his song, Toka Mwanzo, which underperformed commercially.

His 2010 single, Kamwambie, was a hit, and so have the rest of his songs ever since. Some of his cars are three Toyota Land cruiser SUVs, A BMW X series and a Toyota Noah.

16. Jose Chameleon – $6 million

Real name: Joseph Mayanja

Joseph Mayanja Birthdate: 30 April 1979

30 April 1979 Place of birth: Uganda

Uganda Age: 42 years (as of April 2022)

42 years (as of April 2022) Occupation: Musician

Jose Chameleon is the richest musician in Uganda, with a net worth of $6 million. He began his career in the early 1990s under a Kenyan record label called the Ogopa Deejays.

The artist gained fame across the continent due to his unique raspy voice and music style. He mixes Ugandan folk music with central African rumba, zouk, and reggae. Chameleon has won about 20 awards.

He owns the Leone Island music label and was once appointed the Ambassador of the Busoga Tourism Initiative by the former speaker of the parliament of Uganda, Rebecca Kadaga. Jose has two houses in the US, where his family lives. He drives a Bentley Continental GTC Convertible, Monster Cadillac Escalade 2004, and more luxury cars in his collection.

17. Tiwa Savage – $6 million

Real name: Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage Birthdate: February 5, 1980

February 5, 1980 Place of birth: Lagos Island, Lagos, Nigeria

Lagos Island, Lagos, Nigeria Age: 42 years (as of April 2022)

42 years (as of April 2022) Occupation: Singer, songwriter and actress

The Nigerian singer is worth $6 million. She signed a publishing deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing in 2009 after participating in The X Factor, UK edition, and graduating from Berklee College of Music.

Her debut studio album, Once Upon a Time, was released in July 2013. The Kele Kele Love hitmaker has an N75 million mansion in Lekki and drives a Bentley Bentayga, Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, among other expensive car brands.

18. Yemi Alade – $5 million

Real name: Yemi Eberechi Alade

Yemi Eberechi Alade Birthdate: March 13, 1989

March 13, 1989 Place of birth: Abia, Nigeria

Abia, Nigeria Age: 33 years (as of April 2022)

33 years (as of April 2022) Occupation: Afropop singer, songwriter, actress and activist

Yemi Alade is a storm to recon in the continent's music arena. She is considered one of the biggest artists in Africa. After releasing her albums, King of Queens (2014) and Mama Africa (2016), she went on world tours.

The Johnny hitmaker received the Best Female artist (West Africa) in 2020 and Female Artist of the Year award in 2018 from the African Entertainment Awards USA.

Yemi Alade's net worth is $5 million. The singer has a house in Lagos and a couple of real estates. One of her vehicles is a Lamborghini Huracan.

19. Cassper Nyovest – $3 million

Real name: Refiloe Maele Phoolo

Refiloe Maele Phoolo Birthdate: December 16, 1990

December 16, 1990 Place of birth: Mahikeng, North West, South Africa

Mahikeng, North West, South Africa Age: 31 years (as of April 2022)

31 years (as of April 2022) Occupation: Rapper, songwriter, entrepreneur and record producer

Nyovest dropped out of school to pursue a career in music. He is reportedly among the top 100 richest musicians in South Africa. The star joined the industry in 2013 and rose to fame in 2014 with the release of his debut studio album, Tsholofelo. Cassper Nyovest's net worth is $3 million.

He owns the Family Tree label and an undergarments business. The star has received endorsements from many prominent companies, including Vodka and MTN. Furthermore, he has eight grand autos and an R10-million home in Kyalami, Johannesburg, on several acres of land.

20. Nasty C – $2 million

Real name: David Junior Ngcobo

David Junior Ngcobo Birthdate: February 11, 1997

February 11, 1997 Place of birth: Diepmeadow, South Africa

Diepmeadow, South Africa Age: 25 years (as of April 2022)

25 years (as of April 2022) Occupation: Rapper, songwriter, and record producer

Nasty C's net worth in 2022 is $2 million. He is among the most influential and richest musicians in South Africa. David has been active in the music arena since 2013. One of his most notable songs is the single, There They Go, which he released after signing a joint venture deal with Def Jam Records in 2020.

After the track gained him global recognition, Nasty C established Zulu Man with Some Power record label in the same year. He released Stalling and Can't Imagine in February and March this year. The songs are doing well in the market. The rapper lives in the lush suburb of Johannesburg.

Who is the richest musician in Africa?

Akon is the richest musician on the continent, with a net worth of $80 million. He plans to build Africa's largest city; a $6 billion city in Senegal.

Who are the richest musicians in Africa?

The top 5 wealthiest African musicians are:

Akon - $80 million

Black Coffee - $60 million

Davido - $40 million

Wizkid - $30 million

2Face Idibia - $22.7 million

Who is the richest musician in South Africa?

Black Coffee is the wealthiest musician in Mzansi, with a $60 million net worth.

Who is the richest between Cassper Nyovest and AKA?

AKA is wealthier than Cassper by around $9 million. Nyovest's net worth is $3 million, while AKA's net worth is $12 million.

The richest musicians in Africa have worked hard to gain their statuses. Most of their wealth comes from music and brand endorsements. Their success inspires many to work on their musical talents.

