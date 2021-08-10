Mpura: age, girlfriend, family, death, pictures, profiles, net worth

Are Mpura and Killer Kau dead? Mzansi received Mpura and Killer Kau's death news on Twitter yesterday afternoon. The Amapiano music stars were in a car crash with a third person. More tension filled the country when Kabza De Small's death speculations. The public believed he was with the duo on the night of their demise.

Mpura was an Amapiano singer. Photo: @Khwezi JnrProf Mawombe Gabela

Source: Facebook

When did Mpura and Killer Kau's accident happen? News has it that the artists had a gig to perform in Rustenburg. Unfortunately, met their death on the night of 8th August 2021 while travelling to the mentioned location. The artists' fans are still waiting for information about the accident and funeral details. Meanwhile, find out who Mpura was below.

Mpura profile summary

Real name: Mpura

Mpura Famous as: Mpura

Mpura Date of death: 8th August 2021

8th August 2021 Career: Musician and entrepreneur

Musician and entrepreneur Genre: Amapiano

Amapiano Nationality: South African

South African Ethnicity: African

African Religion: Christian

Christian Height: 6 Feet

6 Feet Weight: 86 kgs

86 kgs Eye colour: Black

Black Hair colour: Black

Black Net worth: $100,000 or less

$100,000 or less Twitter page:

Instagram page: mpura_mpura

Mpura biography

Fans believe the artist was born and raised in South Africa since he spent most of his time in Mzansi. However, the name Mpura is common among Mzansi and Zimbabwe's communities. Therefore, he might have been a Zimbabwean or a South African.

The artist had a clothing and design business. Photo: @mpura_mpura

Source: Instagram

Mpura Mpura's real name is a mystery, but people speculate that his stage name was also his second name. Who is Mpura Mpura's girlfriend? The celebrity never publicly introduced any woman as his girlfriend or wife. Additionally, fans are in the dark regarding Mpura's family.

Interesting facts about the late singer

Mpura has left a permanent mark in Mzansi's music and celebrity world. There were several things about him that the world deserves to know.

Mpura's age falls between 25 to 35 years.

He never exposed his love life to the public.

The musician released his own singles and collaborations with top Mzansi artists.

The celeb was an entrepreneur specializing in the fashion and clothing industry.

He advertised clothing designs on the IG page @mpura_designs and his business website.

The artist modelled some of his brand's clothing designs on IG.

He loved African and Scottish traditional attires.

Mpura's net worth was approximately $100,000 or less.

Kabza De Small did not die with the artists

Mzansi was restless for the rest of the day after learning about Kau Killer and Mpura's death. Many people were asking, "is Kabza De Small dead?" Therefore, Kabza De Small assured his fans via Twitter that he was alive. Mzansi celebrities and the public are still posting their condolences to the deceased's loved ones.

Mpura's songs

Would you love to listen to the artist's latest and most popular Amapiano songs? Most of his songs are on Spotify, and popular ones include:

Umesebenzi Wethu

Ha Omarata

Ngwana Mani

Fudumeza Amanzi

IDlozi

The deceased artists were colleagues and friends. Photo: @StheMngoma.ZA

Source: Facebook

The celeb has also featured in multiple collaborations. Some of those tracks have millions of YouTube views. The most successful ones are:

Izolo

Ngwana Mani

VSOP

Ulazi

Ama Wazawaza

Phuze (Remix)

(Remix) Khuzeka

Mpura's profiles and pictures

Mzansi had just noticed the star's unique talent and was looking forward to more tracks from him. The rising star had 385k followers on Instagram and 85k on Twitter. Unlike most celebrities, the Amapiano singer did not have a YouTube channel. Most of Mpura Mpura's pictures are on his IG.

1. The musician loved basketball

He was a sports and music enthusiast. Photo: @mpura_mpura

Source: Instagram

Was he a basketball player? Well, that would be difficult to know since the celeb kept most of his life away from the camera. Whether he loved/played the game or not, he still looked great in the outfit.

2. The musician had an eye for the millennials' fashion

The artist would step out in dashing outfits. Photo: @mpura_mpura

Source: Instagram

His sense of fashion reveals how he loved the best things in life. However, the singer neither showed off his wealth nor tagged his locations on social media. He only posted a handful of pictures that showcased his exquisite dressings styles.

4. He was an excellent dancer

Dancing was his "bae." Photo: @mpura_mpura

Source: Instagram

Singing and dancing was a vital part of the celeb's personality. It seems Mpura knew he was born to be a musician and went for it. There are multiple IG pictures of him dancing and listening to his phone's music.

5. The singer was a happy soul

He always wore a pleasant and gracious smile. Photo: @mpura_mpura

Source: Instagram

You can call him a smiling machine. If the celeb were not wearing his perfect and infectious smile on IG, he would make hilarious facial expressions.

6. The star loved wearing hats, caps and marvins

Headwear was part of his trademark. Photo: @mpura_mpura

Source: Instagram

The music artist was fond of headwear, and fans loved seeing him in hats, caps and marvins. The celeb would change haircuts and even dye his head on sunny days.

7. He embraced fashion ideas from other parts of the world

He was both a conservative and radical fashionista. Photo: @mpura_mpura

Source: Instagram

On the second day of Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in August 2016, the singer rocked a Scottish male kilt. Scottish men wore knee-length skirt-like garments during traditional events.

8. He believed in God

The singer believed in the supremacy of one God. Photo: @mpura_mpura

Source: Instagram

One of the things you will undoubtedly notice when you visit his IG is the word "GodFirst" on his profile. The artist believed in God's existence and made Him a priority in his endeavours.

The late Mpura adds to the list of South African celebrities who passed away this year. It is heartbreaking whenever the country loses people who had a promising future. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

