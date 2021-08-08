Thabo Mabogwane aka Smol: bio, family, love life, P.O.B, profile, facts

Thabo Mabogwane is a South African musician better known as Thabo Smol. He is one half of Black Motion, an Afro-house music band with DJ Robert Mohasana since 2010. Since their debut, the electronic duo has achieved massive success on local and international stages with their unique style that incorporates SA’s traditions. This article takes a deeper look into Thabo Smol’s life.

Thabo Smol is a South African house music singer. Photo: @realthabosmol

Source: Instagram

Black Motion’s Smol is doing well for himself, career-wise and as a family man. How well do you know the house music icon? Below is a detailed Thabo Mabogwane’s biography for more.

Thabo Smol’s profile summary

Full name: Thabo Mabogwane

Thabo Mabogwane Stage name: Thabo Smol

Thabo Smol Date of birth: 24th April 1986

24th April 1986 Thabo Smol's age: 35 years old

35 years old Birth sign: Taurus

Taurus Thabo Mabogwane’s place of birth: Soshanguve, north Pretoria

Soshanguve, north Pretoria Nationality: South African

South African Gender: Male

Male Sexuality: Straight

Straight Relationship status: Not known

Not known Girlfriend: Not known

Not known Child: Daughter Refentse Tshimologo Mabogwane (born June 2018)

Daughter Refentse Tshimologo Mabogwane (born June 2018) Baby mama: Rakgadi Sedy Koetle

Rakgadi Sedy Koetle Sister: Nthabiseng

Nthabiseng Profession: Musician

Musician Band: Black Motion (since 2010) with Robert Mohasana

Black Motion (since 2010) with Robert Mohasana Music genre: House music

House music Record label: Spirit Motion

Spirit Motion Thabo Mabogwane’s Instagram: @realthabosmol

Smol’s early life

The Black Motion star pictured with his father and mother. Photo: @realthabosmol

Source: Instagram

The Black Motion star was born on 24th April 1986 in Soshanguve, north Pretoria, where he was also raised. He is 35 years old in 2021. Thabo Mabogwane’s family has a tight bond, and he often appreciates them on social media. He has a sister called Nthabiseng. The musician has not shared details regarding his education.

Thabo Mabogwane’s love life

The Black Motion star has been in an on-off relationship with the mother of his daughter, Rakgadi Sedy Koetle (pictured). Photo: @RallincaNews

Source: Twitter

Thabo Smol has been in an on-off relationship with businesswoman Rakgadi Sedy Koetle. They welcomed their daughter Refentse in June 2018. However, things did not work out as they had a nasty breakup six months after the birth of their baby girl.

The Black Motion star and Rakgadi rekindled their relationship in 2020 after his baby mama appreciated him on Father’s Day and confirmed they are back together. However, it seems like their issues were not fully settled as reports emerged in December 2020 that they have broken up for the second time.

His love life took a dramatic turn in early August 2021 when dancer Zodwa Wabantu revealed on a segment of Lasizwe’s Drink or Tell The Truth YouTube show that she has shared intimate moments with the Black Motion Star. Thabo Smol confirmed the accusations but said the incident happened when he was single and asked the public to respect his baby mama. His relationship status as of August 2021 is not clear.

Thabo Smol’s Afro-house music career

Smol co-founded Black Motion with DJ Robert Mohasana in 2010. Photo: @realthabosmol

Source: Twitter

Thabo Smol grew up listening to the 90s house music boom, and it influenced his musical taste. In 2010, he joined hands with DJ Robert Mohasana to form Black Motion. The electronic duo had a successful start after their debut track Banane Mavoko (Clap Your Hands), in collaboration with the late Jah Rich, became an instant hit.

Black Motion is known for creating a unique house music style that incorporates indigenous culture. Their sound has a blend of traditional drums, and they use a variety of languages ranging from English, Tsonga and Zulu.

The electronic duo has since risen through the ranks to become South Africa’s favorite band. They have also established their fame in international stages across the world. Since their debut, they have released several songs, EPs and six studio albums, including;

Talking To The Drums (2011)

(2011) Aquarian Drums (2012)

(2012) Fortune Teller (2014)

(2014) Ya Badimo ( 2016)

2016) Moya Wa Taola (2018)

(2018) The Healers: The Last Chapter (2020)

Thabo Mabogwane’s facts

Here are fascinating facts regarding Black Motions’ one half, Thabo Smol Mabogwane.

1.Smol is a native of Soshanguve town in north Pretoria.

2. He was born on 24th April 1986 and is 35 years old in 2021.

3. The Black Motion star has a sister called Nthabiseng.

4. Smol is a doting father to a lovely daughter called Rafentse, whom he shares with Rakgadi Koetle. He often posts their sweet dad-daughter moments on his social media.

5. His baby mama, Rakgadi Sedy Koetle, is the little sister of Scandal actor, Mapaseka Koetle.

6. In early August 2021, the outspoken Zodwa Wabantu revealed that she shared a romantic moment with Smol during a segment of Lasizwe’s Drink or Tell The Truth YouTube show. He confirmed the claims.

7. The musician met his fellow Black Motion mate, Robert Mohasana, in 2010 through an individual called Moses who thought they were a perfect match.

Thabo Mabogwane of Black Motion is a phenomenal house music singer with a talent that has taken him places. His musical success has attracted both positive and negative publicity, but he remains an icon in the South African entertainment industry.

