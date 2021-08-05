Advocate Ike Khumalo biography: age, videos, profiles, latest news

Ike Khumalo is a Johannesburg-based senior advocate. He came into the limelight in July 2021 in the wake of recent violent protests that have rocked the nation since the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma. The state accused the advocate of using his social media platforms to incite public violence.

Advocate Ike Khumalo is one of the various suspects identified by the state in connection with the July violence that led to the destruction of property, injuries, and hundreds of deaths. He faces six counts of public violence incitement, and the NPA had earlier indicated it might add another charge of treason. How well do you know the accused attorney? Below is advocate Ike Khumalo’s biography for more.

Ike Khumalo’s profile summary

Full name: Ike Thamsanqa Khumalo

Ike Thamsanqa Khumalo Year of birth: Between 1971 and 1972

Between 1971 and 1972 Ike Khumalo's age: 49 years old in 2021

49 years old in 2021 Place of birth: South Africa

South Africa Current residence: Mondeor, South Johannesburg, South Africa

Mondeor, South Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality: South African

South African Race: Black

Black Gender: Male

Male Sexuality: Straight

Straight Relationship status: Not known

Not known Profession: Advocate

Advocate Known for: Alleged incitement of July 2021 violent protests in South Africa

Alleged incitement of July 2021 violent protests in South Africa Ike Khumalo’s Twitter: @ITKHUMALO

@ITKHUMALO Ike Khumalo’s Instagram: @ikethamsanqa

@ikethamsanqa Ike Khumalo’s YouTube: @Ike Thamsanqa Khumalo

Advocate Ike Khumalo's personal life

The Johannesburg based advocate has not shared much regarding his personal life. Various publications cite his age at 49 years old in 2021, which dates back his year of birth to between 1971 and 1972. His marital status is also a mystery, although it was revealed in his bail application that he is expecting twins.

Ike Khumalo's law career

Khumalo is an experienced South African advocate based in Johannesburg. It is not clear which law he specializes in. His social media videos touch on various topics affecting citizens, including xenophobia, religion, employment, and politics.

Ike Khumalo latest news

The South African lawyer is among the people that have been arrested in connection with the recent violent protests that have rocked the nation. He was arrested on 25th July 2021 at his home in Mondeor, Johannesburg, and is facing six charges for alleged incitement of public violence in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. The state accused the Joburg advocate of posting a series of Ike Khumalo videos on social media that instigated the public to protest against politicians.

The Joburg advocate applied for bail on 4th August 2021 at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court, and it was accepted. He was released on R3,000 bail, and he is expected to suspend the use of his social media platforms, avoid taking part in illegal gatherings, and visit a local police station once every week. His passport was also confiscated, and he is required to ask for permission to get out of Gauteng.

The case will be heard again on 6th September 2021. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had earlier indicated that it might add more charges, including treason to the six.

Advocate Ike Khumalo on religion

The lawyer is not only a critic of political leaders but has strong views when it comes to Christianity. In 2018 during Ike Khumalo on Daily Thetha, he said that Africans should see God in their perspective and not the European way. He added during the SABC1 show that the Jesus narrative is a Roman myth meant to give the world an individual to believe in.

Advocate Ike Khumalo is one of the country’s attorneys who are not afraid to air their views on various subjects affecting the country. His arrest for alleged incitement after expressing dissatisfaction has been seen as the government’s way to silence critics. Is the state trying to find someone to blame for the recent violence? How far will the case go?

