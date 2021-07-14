Thulani Dlomo: age, wife, qualifications, career, books, pics, SSA, profile

Thulani Dlomo is a South African public figure. He is mainly recognized as a former SSA's Deputy Director General and South Africa's ambassador to Japan during Jacob Zuma's presidential tenure. How well do you know the former top spy? This article has everything you need to know about Thulani Dlomo.

Thulani Dlomo is a former South African ambassador to Japan. Photo: @ambtdlomo

Source: Instagram

Thulani Dlomo is known to be a loyal Jacob Zuma supporter. During his term as South Africa's spy, he was accused of forming a private militia to protect the then president. In July 2021, reports emerged that he is one of the masterminds for the violent pro-Zuma protests that rocked the country, leading to massive destruction and loss of lives.

Thulani Dlomo's profile summary

Full name: Thulani Dlomo

Thulani Dlomo Date of birth: 1st July 1971

1st July 1971 Thulani Dlomo's age: 50 years old in 2021

50 years old in 2021 Birthplace: Johannesburg, Gauteng

Johannesburg, Gauteng Nationality: South African

South African Gender: Male

Male Sexuality: Straight

Straight Marital status: Married

Married Thulani Dlomo's wife: Not known

Not known Known for: Pro-Zuma supporter, former South African spy

Pro-Zuma supporter, former South African spy Education: University of South Africa (BA in Biblical Studies and International Politics and Honours in Political Science and Government)

University of South Africa (BA in Biblical Studies and International Politics and Honours in Political Science and Government) Profession: Public figure, author

Public figure, author Website: ambtdlomo.com

ambtdlomo.com Twitter: @AmbassadorDlomo

@AmbassadorDlomo Instagram: @ambtdlomo

@ambtdlomo Facebook: @ambtdlomo

@ambtdlomo LinkedIn: Ambassador Thulani Dlomo

Personal life

Thulani Dlomo wore traditional Zulu attire to the South African Embassy in Tokyo. Photo: @ditsemnuus

Source: Twitter

The former SSA Deputy Director-General was born in 1971 in KwaZulu-Natal. He celebrates his birthday on 1st July and is known to cherish his Zulu roots. During his time as the South African ambassador to Japan, he wore traditional Zulu attire to the SA embassy in Tokyo.

According to Thulani Dlomo's biography on his website, he is a father and a husband. Despite being a public figure in South Africa, details regarding Thulani Dlomo's wife and children are not available.

Thulani Dlomo's qualifications

Thulani Dlomo attended the University of South Africa from 2014 to 2017 for undergraduate studies. He pursued a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biblical Studies and International Politics. He later returned to UNISA to do an Honours in Political Science and Government.

Thulani Dlomo's career

Thulani started being active in South African politics from 13 years old. He was a member of the ANC that fought for freedom and was also forced into exile. He became a well-known public figure when he started working at State Security Agency in 2012 as the Chief Director. He was then promoted to become SSA's Deputy Director-General in 2014.

Thulani Dlomo's SSA career was marred by several scandals. He was accused of using the South African intelligence to engage in dirty politics, including removing Van Loggerenberg and Pillay from their positions at the South African Revenue Service (SARS). SSA was also accused of trying to discredit then finance minister Pravin Gordhan, setting up a non-existent union for workers, and financial looting during his tenure.

Thulani Dhlomo was appointed by former president Jacob Zuma as South Africa's ambassador to Japan in 2017. His ambassadorial tenure ended in January 2019 when President Cyril Ramaphosa recalled him when he came into power. Since the recall, he stayed silent, which led to the moniker Thulani Silence Dlomo. The SSA then decided to fire him for failure to return to work.

Thulani Dlomo's book

The former ambassador released his first book, The Encounter, in October 2020. Photo: @ambtdlomo

Source: Instagram

The former ambassador to Japan is also a published author. He released his first book called The Encounter in October 2020. Thulani Dlomo's The Encounter aims to Rethink Africa through the author's experiences and political and economic knowledge.

Thulani Dlomo and pro-Zuma protests

Since the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma on 8th July 2021, South Africa has experienced violent unrest and looting across the country. The protests began in his home town KwaZulu-Natal and have since spread across the country as Zuma's supporters call for his release. The violence has led to massive destruction, injuries, and deaths.

A publication by News24 reveals that Thulani Dlomo is one of the masterminds of the KwaZulu-Natal protests. He is known to be a loyal Zuma supporter, and his SSA unit used to serve as the former president's private militia. According to the tabloid, intelligence officials informed SA authorities that the former SSA director-general is a prime suspect.

Thulani Dlomo remains to be a vocal South African leader despite being involved in various scandals. He has been accused of wrongdoing several times since he started working for the SSA, but the cases were never investigated to the fullest. Will the recent claims of his alleged support for pro-Zuma protests be any different?

