Who is Dallas Yocum? Facts about Mike Lindell's ex-wife

Dallas Yocum is an American internet personality who gained recognition because of his romantic association with Michael James Lindell. She was married to the American businessman in 2013, but the union did not last as they went their separate ways a few weeks later. How well do you know the former Mike Lindell wife, Dallas Yocum? Herein are all fascinating facts about her.

Dallas Yocum is someone who values privacy and has no social media accounts. Since her divorce from Mike Lindell, little has been heard about her except for the short-lived association she shared with the American entrepreneur. Did she find love again?

How old is Dallas Yocum?

Dallas Yocum was born in 1980 in the United States of America. She is 41 years old in 2021. Mike Lindell's second wife has not shared any details regarding her early life, parents, and siblings. Dallas Yokum's photos are also unavailable.

Dallas Yocum's marriage

Mike Lindell and Dallas Yocum tied the knot in June 2013 after dating for about two years. He divorced her a few weeks later, in mid-July, because Dallas did not find the My Pillow CEO interesting.

Talking to the Star Tribune, Mike said she thought he was boring and had only wasted her past two years. She was also unhappy about staying in Minnesota since she was separated from her loved ones. Luckily for the entrepreneur, they had a prenuptial agreement, and she did not part with his fortune except for the costly wedding ring.

Who is Mike Lindell married to now?

The My Pillow Guy has been in two failed marriages. Prior to starting a life with Dallas Yocum, the American entrepreneur was married to Karen Dickey. Mike Lindell's first wife was married to him for about 20 years, and he cites his drug addiction as the major catalyst to the breakdown of the marriage. Mike Lindell and his ex-wife Karen Dickey were blessed with four children, including Heather Lueth, Charlie Lindell, Lizzy Meyers, and Darren.

The American business tycoon has not been married again after the failure of his second marriage. In 2014, he started dating Kendra Reeves and credits her for helping him find happiness. However, the two have not been seen together in the recent past and have not confirmed the status of their relationship.

In January 2021, the Daily Mail published an article about his alleged romantic relationship with actress Jane Krakowski. The tabloid alleged that the My Pillow Guy had dated the actress for several months. They both refuted the claims as false news.

How much is Dallas Yocum worth?

Dallas Yocum's exact net worth is not known, but according to Starsgab, her fortune is estimated at around $450,000. What does Dallas Yocum do for a living? She has not made her profession known to the public, and she is only known because she was linked to a celebrity businessman.

Dallas Yocum continues to live a quiet life away from the limelight. It is not clear what she has been up to since her divorce from Mike Lindell. Maybe she found someone more interesting than the My Pillow Guy.

