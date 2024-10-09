Iman Gadzhi's net worth today: Just how rich is the entrepreneur?

Russian-born Iman Gadzhi is known for his diverse entrepreneurial skills that have made him a successful figure in the world of digital marketing. He started his first business at 15, and less than 10 years later, he managed to build a multi-million empire that continues to expand. This article delves into Iman Gadzhi's net worth today.

Iman Gadzhi in June 2024 (L) and him in February 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (R). Photo: @imangadzhi (modified by author)

Iman Gadzhi's net worth has afforded him and his mother a luxurious lifestyle. He is also known for his passion for philanthropy and education despite dropping out of high school to pursue entrepreneurship.

Iman Gadzhi's profile summary

Full name Iman ‘Gadzhi’ Gadzhimagomedov Date of birth January 3, 2000 Age 24 years old in 2024 Birth sign Capricorn Place of birth Dagestanskie Ogni, Dagestan, Russia Place raised London, England Current residence Dubai, United Arab Emirates (since 2020) Nationality British Height 6 feet (1.83 m/183 cm) Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Parents Muminat Gadzhimagomedov Education High school dropout Profession Entrepreneur, internet personality, YouTuber Social media Instagram X (Twitter) YouTube Website iman-gadzhi.com

Who is Iman Gadzhi?

Iman Gadzhi is an English entrepreneur, YouTuber, investor, and internet personality. He is the owner of several businesses which span digital marketing, social media management, retail, apparel, and online education.

How old is Iman Gadzhi?

Iman Gadzhi's age is 24 years old as of 2024. He was born on January 3, 2000, in a Russian household in Dagenskiye Ogni, Dagestan, Russia.

At four years old, he moved to London with his mother, Muminat Gadzhimagomedov, who raised him as a single parent. His biological dad, an abusive alcoholic, left before he was born.

Top 5 facts about English entrepreneur Iman Gadzhi. Photo: @imangadzhi on Instagram (modified by author)

How much is Iman Gadzhi's net worth?

The Russian-born English entrepreneur is a multi-millionaire with an estimated worth of between $25 million and $30 million in 2024, according to Eightify and Growth Takeover. Iman Gadzhi's salary and wealth come from his multiple businesses.

How much does Iman Gadzhi make a month?

Iman Gadzhi's monthly income varies. The combined salary from his businesses reportedly exceeds $1 million. While celebrating his achievements, Iman took to X (Twitter) on May 5, 2024, to reveal that he regularly makes eight figures. The post reads,

From 14 to 24…became a millionaire; bought land and property around the world; retired my mom; invested every month religiously; built schools; worked with different charities; made multiple 8 figures; built a team of close to 200 people; created one of the fastest growing education companies.

Iman Gadzhi taking a selfie with a llama in January 2023 (R) and him walking in Dubai in February 2024. Photo: @imangadzhi (modified by author)

What made Iman Gadzhi successful?

Iman started working early to support his mother. In a 2022 Forbes interview, he shared that his in-born entrepreneurial spirit has been instrumental in his success.

I was born with a drive to keep pushing for success and toward the next goal. While that drive has been an asset in my entrepreneurial pursuits, some may argue that it also deprives me of the ability to take a break, relax and enjoy the wins along the way.

He started buying and selling Instagram accounts at 15. His first significant venture was managing social media accounts for a local football club, which gave him valuable experience in digital marketing. At 17 years old, he dropped out of high school to focus on his business full-time.

In 2017, Gadzhi founded IAG Media, a digital marketing agency which specializes in high-return-on investment strategies, including social media marketing and online advertising. The success of IAG Media led him to create other online platforms.

Iman Gadzhi in London, United Kingdom, in August 2022. Photo: @imangadzhi (modified by author)

What business does Iman Gadzhi do?

Apart from IAG Media, the young entrepreneur has ventured into various markets. Other Iman Gadzhi businesses are as highlighted;

GrowYourAgency: An online platform that helps individuals start and grow their digital marketing agencies.

An online platform that helps individuals start and grow their digital marketing agencies. Educate.io: In 2023, he started Educate.io, an online education platform, to offer courses on monetizable skills like social media marketing, sales, and copywriting.

In 2023, he started Educate.io, an online education platform, to offer courses on monetizable skills like social media marketing, sales, and copywriting. Gadzhi: In 2019, he founded Gadzhi, a brand that sells blue light-blocking glasses and apparel.

In 2019, he founded Gadzhi, a brand that sells blue light-blocking glasses and apparel. Flozy: In 2020, he established Flozy, a software solutions company providing tools for agency owners.

In 2020, he established Flozy, a software solutions company providing tools for agency owners. AgenciFlow: In 2022, he co-launched AgenciFlow as a SaaS platform for online agencies

In 2022, he co-launched AgenciFlow as a SaaS platform for online agencies Gents Croquet Club: An NFT company

Iman Gadzhi's philanthropy

Iman's official website describes him as a committed philanthropist, especially in education matters. As of 2024, he has privately funded the construction of five schools in Nepal.

His company, Educate.io, donates a percentage of its profits annually to build schools in developing countries. Iman and his team also participate in marathons to raise funds for educational initiatives.

Iman Gadzhi with his mother in August 2023 (L) and in April 2023 (R). Photo: @imangadzhi (modified by author)

Iman Gadzhi's house

The internet personality has multiple properties across various countries, but he is currently based in Dubai. In November 2021, he lived in a $2.5 million apartment in Dubai before moving into a $10 million villa in the city's Palm Jumeirah.

He has another $2.8 million mansion in Cape Town. Iman has also made sure his mother is taken care of. In 2023, he purchased her a $4 million dream house in London. He revealed in a July 2023 YouTube video that he had promised his mother a home when they became homeless after his stepdad divorced her.

At that point, obviously, I didn't know how long it would take, but I promised her that I'd buy her the house. I didn't think I could do it soon, but I guess I made it happen.

Iman Gadzhi's cars

Iman owns several high-performance and luxury cars, including a Rolls Royce Phantom, a Range Rover, a Mercedes G Wagon, a Porsche, and a Maybach. In a November 2023 YouTube video, he revealed that he had spent $592,000 on cars in one week.

Iman Gadzhi's Rolls Royce Phantom and Mercedes G Wagon in the driveway. Photo: @imangadzhi (modified by author)

Iman Gadzhi's net worth continues to grow as his zeal for success persists. He is currently one of the richest young people under 25 with self-made wealth.

