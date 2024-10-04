David Goggins' net worth: How rich is the retired Navy SEAL?

David Goggins is known for his extraordinary feats in ultramarathons, ultra-distance cycling, and triathlons, which have earned him the nickname 'the toughest man alive'. He also trained in both the US Air Force and the US Navy. David Goggins' net worth today is attributed to his post-military career.

David Goggins during the Laver Cup at The O2 Arena on September 24, 2022, in London, England (L). Photo: Julian Finney on Getty Images, @davidgoggins on Instagram (modified by author)

David Goggins' net worth has grown because of his discipline and positive mentality. He had a challenging childhood, enduring physical and emotional abuse, poverty, and racism. At one point, he was overweight and struggled with self-esteem, but he is currently one of the fittest athletes with a thriving career.

David Goggins' profile summary

Full name David Goggins Date of birth February 17, 1975 Age 49 years old in 2024 Birth sign Aquarius Place of birth Buffalo, New York Nationality American Height 6 feet 1 inch (1.85 m) Weight Approx 200 lb (91 kg) Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Aleeza (2005-2007), Kate Relationship status Engaged Fiancé Jennifer Kish (2020 to date) Parents Trunnis and Jackie Goggins Siblings Trunnis Jr Profession Author, speaker, former US Navy SEAL, athlete Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter) Website davidgoggins.com

What is David Goggins' net worth in 2024?

The former US Navy SEAL is estimated to be worth $5 million in 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His wealth primarily comes from his successful career as an author, public speaker, and endurance athlete.

How much does David Goggins earn?

David Goggins' salary per year is around $247,000, according to The Strive. His monthly earnings exceed $20,000, while fees from his speaking engagements range from $100,000 to over $150,000.

Top 5 facts about endurance athlete David Goggins. Photo: @davidgoggins on Instagram (modified by author)

How does David Goggins make his money?

Goggins has multiple income streams that contribute to his wealth. Below is a detailed look at his career and money-making ventures over the years;

David Goggins' military career

Goggins initially joined the US Air Force in 1994 and trained as a Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) member. He had to leave the Pararescue training after being diagnosed with sickle cell trait.

In 2001, he joined the US Navy and became a Navy SEAL. He completed SEAL training, including two Hell Weeks, and served with SEAL Team 5. He participated in combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.

In 2004, Goggins graduated from Army Ranger School and received the Enlisted Honor Man award. In 2018, he received the VFW Americanism Award.

David mentioned in his 2018 interview with All Hands Magazine that he excelled in the military because he gave it his all. Although he does not miss being a Navy SEAL, serving taught him discipline.

I was that guy who left it all out there. Everything I did in the military, I gave 100 per cent, no matter what I was doing. So at 21 years, I was good with it. I did it all and lived every day like it was day one, week one of BUD/s.

Goggins trained for both the US Air Force and the Navy SEAL. Photo: @davidgoggins (modified by author)

David Goggins' athletic career

Goggins transitioned to endurance sports after his military service. He has competed in over 70 endurance races, including ultramarathons, ultra-distance cycling races, and triathlons. Some of David Goggins' achievements as an athlete include the following;

In 2007, he placed 3rd in the Badwater Ultramarathon.

In 2013, he set a Guinness World Record for the most pull-ups in 24 hours, completing 4,030 pull-ups in 17 hours.

In 2019, he was inducted into the International Sports Hall of Fame.

In 2020, he finished 2nd in the Moab 240

David Goggins' books

David is a best-selling author. His first book, Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds (2018), details his transformation from a troubled childhood to a successful adult career.

Can't Hurt Me is a New York Times Best Seller and has sold over 5 million copies. David's second book, Never Finished: Unshackle Your Mind and Win the War Within, was published in 2022.

David Goggins has published two books, Can't Hurt Me and Never Finished. Photo: @davidgoggins (modified by author)

David Goggins' speaking engagements

David is a highly sought-after motivational speaker. His speaking engagements range from large corporate events, leadership summits, and motivational seminars to small settings with select groups of VIP clients.

David Goggins' endorsements and merch

The former Navy SEAL has secured several endorsement deals with brands like Nike, Under Armour, and Merrell. He also makes money from merchandise sales on his official site.

How much is David Goggins' house worth?

The athlete owns a $10.5 million condo in Las Vegas. He purchased the 2,862-square-foot, single-storey unit in early 2023 from Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis. He owns another ranch-style home in Nashville, Tennesse, which he bought in 2018 for $1.1 million.

David Goggins' cars

The speaker has been spotted with a notable car collection over the years. Some of his standout vehicles include a Mercedes-Benz GLS, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, a Cadillac Escalade, and a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon.

David Goggins is one of the best endurance athletes. Photo: @davidgoggins (modified by author)

FAQs

Goggins has been inspiring millions around the world with his transformation. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about his wealth and career;

Is David Goggins rich?

The former Navy SEAL is considered wealthy. He has an estimated net worth of $5 million in 2024.

Is David Goggins a millionaire?

David Goggins is a multi-millionaire with a net worth of $5 million. His wealth primarily comes from his successful career as an author, public speaker, and endurance athlete.

Who hired David Goggins to live with him?

In 2010, Jesse Itzler hired David to live with him for a month. Itzler wanted to push his mental and physical limits, and he believed that Goggins was the perfect person to help him achieve that.

What is David Goggins' current job?

David Goggins is currently a motivational speaker and author. He works as an Advanced Emergency Technician in a big city emergency room and, during the summer, as a wildland firefighter in British Columbia, according to his website.

Ken Yagoda, David Goggins, and Trisha Bradley attend the 2019 IAVA's Heroes Gala at the Classic Car Club Manhattan on November 07, 2019, in New York City. Photo: Brian Ach

David Goggins' net worth today reflects his successful post-military ventures. His relentless pursuit of excellence and pushing human boundaries is truly inspiring.

