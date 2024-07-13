Jordan Belfort's net worth: How rich is the Wolf of Wall Street in 2024?

Jordan Belfort, the real Wolf of Wall Street portrayed by Leonardo DiCaprio in the 2013 film of the same name, is a controversial figure in the finance world. As a former stockbroker, he managed to defraud investors of millions of dollars, which led to his imprisonment. This article highlights Jordan Belfort's net worth then and now.

Jordan Belfort talks onstage during the Rai in Amsterdam on November 20, 2014 (L). Photo: Robin Van Lonkhuijsen/Michael Loccisano (modified by author)

Jordan Belfort's net worth in the 1990s afforded him an extravagant lifestyle with luxury yachts, cars, houses, and constant parties with drugs. He eventually fell from grace after the FBI discovered the market manipulation schemes used at his brokerage firm, Stratton Oakmont.

Jordan Belfort's profile summary

Full name Jordan Ross Belfort Other names The Wolf of Wall Street Date of birth July 9, 1962 Age 62 years old in 2024 Birth sign Cancer Place of birth Bronx, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Height 5 feet 7 inches (1.70 m/170 cm) Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Denise Lombardo (1985-1991), Nadine Caridi (1991-2005) Anne Koppe (2008-2020), Christina Invernizzi (2021 to date) Children Two Parents Maxwell Belfort and Leah Markowitz Education American University (Biology) Profession Entrepreneur, podcaster, speaker, author Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedIn

How much is Jordan Belfort's net worth right now?

Jordan Belfort's current net worth is estimated to be around -$100 million, according to various sources, including Celebrity Net Worth and Wealthy Gorilla. His net worth is negative because he has yet to finish paying restitution to defrauded investors. He continues to earn an income as a public speaker and author, reportedly charging around $20,000 for a one-hour speech.

How rich was Jordan Belfort at his peak?

Jordan Belfort's net worth peak between 1989 and 1996 was estimated to be around at least $200 million (not adjusted for inflation), according to Own Your Own Future. While talking to Red Bull, he revealed that he used to make around $250,000 a day.

A day? About a quarter million dollars, US$30,000 an hour, US$5,000 a minute. It wasn't just me; it was everybody. I had all these kids that had no business earning more than minimum wage, all making a million dollars a year.

Top 5 facts about the real Wolf of Wall Street, Jordan Belfort. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris on Getty Images (modified by author)

Stratton Oakmont's net worth

Stratton Oakmont, an over-the-counter New York brokerage firm, was founded in 1989 by Jordan Belfort and his business partner Danny Porush. At its peak, the company reached a valuation of around $1 billion.

Is Stratton Oakmont still open?

Stratton Oakmont ceased operations in 1996. The firm's fraudulent practices led to the arrest and incarceration of several executives.

The Wolf of Wall Street, featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, is based on Jordan Belfort's life. Photo: @grcinematicket on X, @wolfofwallst on Instagram (modified by author)

The rise and fall of Jordan Belfort

Belfort worked as a stockbroker on Wall Street in the late 1980s before losing his job following the stock market crash in 1987. He re-entered the stock market world as part owner of Stratton Oakmont, which led to his quick rise in the early 1990s.

Stratton marketed penny stocks to investors, including the infamous pump-and-dump schemes that artificially inflated stock prices to accrue massive profits. To lure investors, the firm allowed them to profit from their initial trades. They promised large allocations of shares in IPOs.

After selling the shares, Oakmont claimed they were only available at much higher after-market prices. Once all shares were sold, the stock prices would collapse, leaving investors with significant losses. Jordan previously said he only took money from the rich.

We contact high-net-worth investors. I couldn't live with myself if I was calling people who make $ 50,000 a year and I'm taking their child's tuition money.

In September 1998, Jordan was arrested by the FBI. Later, in 1999, he was indicted for fraud and money laundering related to Stratton Oakmont's market manipulation schemes, which cost investors up to $200 million.

Belfort spent 22 months in prison after becoming an informant for the FBI and testifying against numerous partners and subordinates involved in his fraudulent activities. He was also ordered to pay $110 million in restitution to victims.

Jordan Belfort speaking onstage during a past event. Photo: @wolfofwallst (modified by author)

What is Jordan Belfort doing now?

Despite his fall, Belfort has since found redemption as a motivational speaker and sales training advisor. He runs a podcast called The Wolf's Den, where he shares life experiences and interviews celebrities, entrepreneurs, and scientists.

His memoir, The Wolf of Wall Street (2007), based on his experiences, became a bestseller. The book was later adapted into a film directed by Martin Scorsese, with Leonardo DiCaprio portraying Belfort. He has since written other books, including;

Way of the Wolf: Become a Master Closer with Straight-Line Selling

The Wolf of Investing: My Playbook for Making a Fortune on Wall Street

Catching the Wolf of Wall Street

Jordan Belfort speaking onstage during a CEO Coaching International event in Miami, Florida. Photo: @wolfofwallst (modified by author)

Jordan Belfort's cars and yacht

Despite Jordan Belfort's debt, he is still living a luxurious lifestyle. He has been spotted driving a Mercedes AMG GT R, a Mercedes G63 AMG, and a Range Rover SV Autobiography.

In the 1990s, he drove various high-end cars, including a $175,000 1991 Ferrari Testarossa that was put up for sale in 2016. He also owned a yacht called Nadine that was built in 1961 for Coco Chanel. The vessel sank in 1996 during a storm off the coast of Sardinia.

Jordan Belfort's house

The infamous stockbroker resides in a $4.2 million mansion in Hermosa Beach. The 4,000-square-foot features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. He also has a seaside holiday home in Dalkey, Ireland.

Belfort previously owned a $2 million mansion in Long Island. He purchased the 11,000-square-foot home in 1991 before it was seized by authorities and sold in 2001 for under $1 million.

Jordan owned a $6.5 million penthouse in Manhattan that he bought in 1994. The property was seized by the feds in 1998. He also had a $2.7 million mansion on Long Island's Old Westbury and a 3-storey house in the Hamptons that once served as Stratton Oakmont's office.

Jordan Belfort during a past visit to Miami, Florida. Photo: @wolfofwallst (modified by author)

Jordan Belfort's net worth in 1995 is not the same as his current worth, but he remains a pop culture phenomenon. Despite his dramatic rise and fall, he has redeemed himself and currently shares lessons from his past.

