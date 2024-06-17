Jelly Roll's net worth today: How rich is the singer and rapper?

Jelly Roll's journey to becoming a celebrated artist has not been easy. His early life was marred by challenges, including several felony convictions. Since leaving prison and deciding to change for the better, the artist has been releasing hits and performing at sold-out shows. Uncover Jelly Roll's net worth today.

Jelly Roll during the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center (L) and the BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville's Annual Brunch (R). Photo: Rich Polk/Omar Veg (modified by author)

Jelly Roll gained popularity with hit songs like Son of a Sinner, Need a Favor, and Save Me. His fame stems from his ability to connect with audiences through his music, which often reflects his personal struggles and experiences.

Jelly Roll's profile summary

Full name Jason Bradley DeFord Date of birth December 4, 1984 Age 39 years old in 2024 Birth sign Sagittarius Place of birth Antioch, Tennessee, United States Nationality American Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Alyssa 'Bunnie XO' DeFord (2016 to date) Children Two; Daughter Bailee and son Noah Siblings Three half-siblings Profession Singer-songwriter, rapper Genre Country, hip-hop, rock Years active 2003 to date Social media Instagram X.com Facebook YouTube TikTok Website jellyroll615.com

What is Jelly Roll's net worth in 2024?

The country music star has an estimated net worth of $4 million in 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Jelly Roll's income comes from his music career.

How much money does Jelly Roll make a show?

The Nashville star has been performing at sold-out arenas since his resurgence as a country rocker. A ticket to one of his shows costs from $90 to over $300, according to ticket sales on Ticketmaster.

The Need a Favor hitmaker made over $400,000 from his Bridgestone concert in 2022, but he donated it all to help incarcerated kids, according to Billboard. While talking to Jon Bon Jovi in their feature for Interview Magazine, Jelly revealed that he has trouble booking international tours because of his previous felonies.

We're figuring out the final pieces of some legal puzzles for me to get overseas... It's funny: America has finally agreed to let me leave and give me a passport, but some countries won't let me come because of my felonies. We're working on that. I think it's going to work in my favour.

Top 5 facts about country-rocker Jelly Roll. Photo: Rich Polk on Getty Images (modified by author)

How much does it cost to book Jelly Roll for a concert?

The amount varies with factors like the location of the concert, length of the performance, demand, production costs, and type of event. Jelly Roll's salary in terms of fees can start from $30,000 for small events to over $100,000, according to Shop Smart Guides.

Jelly Roll record sales

It is unclear how many album units Jelly Roll has sold but his songs have featured on various charts since he switched to country-rock. The singer recently broke a record on Billboard's Emerging Artists chart by staying at No. 1 for 25 weeks. This achievement is attributed to his hits, Need a Favor and Son of a Sinner.

His album Whitsitt Chapel debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart, No. 2 on the Billboard Country Album chart, and reached the top 3 on Billboard's 200 all-genre list with 90,000 album equivalents. He currently gets over 13 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Jelly Roll during the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel in Frisco, Texas. Photo: Ayisha Collins

Jelly Roll's singing career

Roll started his career as a hip-hop artist in 2003. He sold mixtapes out of his car and released several projects. In 2011, he made his first debut on the Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart following the independent release of Strictly Business, a collaborative album with Nashville rapper Haystack. The album peaked at number 67.

After several incarcerations and overcoming addiction, he switched genres to rock and country. This transition into country music was marked by his Grand Ole Opry debut in 2021 and collaborations with other country artists.

While talking to ET, the artist said country music is currently one of the most popular genres with an expanding fanbase. He is one of the genre's rising stars today.

Country music is on fire. The spectrum of country music and the net of country music is wider than it's ever been. More people are singing it and singing it different than they ever sang it. More people are watching it than have ever watched it. Country music is the new pop.

In January 2023, Jelly Roll scored his first number one on Country radio with Son of a Sinner, which also peaked at number 8 on the Billboard Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart. Son of a Sinner won him three CMT Music Awards and earned him a Grammy Award nomination for Best New Artist.

Jelly Roll during the iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One at Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Photo: Bob Levey

Jelly Roll's top songs

Here is a look at Jelly Roll's top 10 songs as of June 2024;

Song Year album Son of a Sinner 2021 Ballads of the Broken Need a Favor 2023 Whitsitt Chapel Save Me 2020 Self-Medicated Halfway to Hell 2023 Whitsitt Chapel Bottle and Mary Jane 2020 A Beautiful Disaster She 2023 Whitsitt Chapel Even Angeles Cry 2021 Ballads of the Broken Wheels Fall Off 2017 Addiction Kills Creature 2020 A Beautiful Disaster The Lost 2023 Whitsitt Chapel

Jelly Roll's house

Jelly and his wife, podcaster Bunnie XO, reside in Nashville, Tennessee. They moved into the new home in November 2023, just in time for Thanksgiving. The couple also owns a house in Las Vegas, Nevada, that the singer bought in 2021.

Jelly Roll's cars

The country-rocker star has been spotted driving several car models. In June 2020, his wife surprised him with a customized Ram 1500 HEMI 5.7L truck. The family also owns a $200,000 Mercedes Benz.

In May 2023, Roll purchased a 2023 Ford Bronco Raptor to surprise his wife, Bunnie XO, for Mother's Day. For his daughter Bailee's 16th birthday in April 2024, the singer bought her a GMC Sierra 1500 truck.

Jelly Roll's custom-made truck that he received from his wife Bunny Xo. Photo: @bunniexo on YouTube (modified by author)

Jelly Roll's net worth is expected to increase as his star in the entertainment industry continues to shine. Since his remarkable resurgence, he has won several CMT Music Awards, received a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist, and been acknowledged by the Recording Academy.

