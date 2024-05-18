Global site navigation

Zach Bryan's net worth today: How rich is the country music star?
by  Alice Wabwile 5 min read

Zach Bryan is an upcoming country music star who has seen a meteoric rise since making his industry debut a few years ago. He started releasing music in 2017, but his 2019 song, Heading South, catapulted his fame and fortune. This article highlights Zach Bryan's net worth today.

Zach Bryan's net worth
Zach Bryan during the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas (L). Photo: Gilbert Flores/Kevin Mazur (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Zachary was born on April 2, 1996, in Okinawa, Japan, where his parents were stationed overseas in the US Navy. He also served in the Navy, and since leaving the force, he has released several chart-topping hits and performed on sold-out tours. In 2023, the Academy of Country Music named him the New Male Artist of the Year. 

Zach Bryan's profile summary

Full nameZachary Lane Bryan
Date of birthApril 2, 1996
Age28 years old in 2024
Birth signAries
Place of birthOkinawa, Japan
Place raisedOologah, Oklahoma, United States
NationalityAmerican
ReligionChristian
Height6 feet 1 inch (1.85 m/185 cm)
Hair colourBrown
Eye colourBlue
GenderMale
Sexual orientationStraight
Marital statusDivorced
Ex-wifeRose 'Elisabeth' Madden (2020-2021)
ParentsDewayne Bryan and Annette DeAnn Bryan
SiblingsMackenzie Taylor (sister)
ProfessionSinger-songwriter
GenreCountry
Years active2017 to date
Record labelWarner Records
Military careerUS Navy (2013 to 2021)
Military rankPetty Officer Second Class
Social mediaInstagramFacebookX (Twitter)YouTubeSpotify
Websitezachbryan.com

What is Zach Bryan's net worth in 2024?

Zach Bryan's exact net worth is unknown, but various sources, including Wealthy Overview and Gorilla Overview, estimate it to be between $1 million and $1.5 million. Zach Bryan's salary per year is currently around $300,000. 

How much does Zach Bryan make?

The star makes most of his money from record sales and tours. Ticket prices to his concerts currently range between $95 and $300, as seen from his Ticketmaster ticket sales

Zach Bryan's record sales

The upcoming country music singer has sold over 1 million records, mostly in the United States, according to BestSellingAlbums.org. His best-selling album is American Heartbreak, which he released in 2022.

Zach Bryan's facts
Top 5 facts about country music star Zach Bryan. Photo: Jason Kempin on Getty Images (modified by author)
Source: Original

Zach Bryan's career

The singer enlisted in the US Navy at the age of 17 and served for eight years before he was honourably discharged in August 2021 to allow him to pursue music. He started writing songs when he was 14 and would record them during his free time in the force and then upload them on social media.

The Oklahoma native released his self-produced debut studio album, DeAnn, in August 2019 as a dedication to his late mother, who passed away in 2016. He followed it with 'Elisabeth' (2020), which he also self-produced. In his previous interview with the New York Times, he said his mother's memory inspired him to continue singing.

I was like, don't put your guitar down, keep going, something's going to happen. Not because I felt driven. Not because I wanted to be famous. Not because I wanted to be rich. I literally just would sit there and think about my mom and be like, something is telling me not to stop doing this.

The Navy veteran made his major-label debut in January 2022 with the 34-song American Heartbreak album. Zach's self-titled country-rock album, Zach Bryan (2023), earned him his first No.1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

In 2024, the singer won his first Grammy Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for the song I Remember Everything featuring Kacey Musgraves. The rising star has also released several EPs and singles and currently has four Billboard Music Awards.

Zach Bryan performs onstage
Zach Bryan during Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, Tennessee. Photo: Erika Goldring
Source: Getty Images

Zach Bryan's top songs 

Here is a list of some of Zach's best songs as of May 2024, according to Rolling Stone and Spotify views;

SongYearAlbum/EP
Oklahoma Smokeshow2022Summertime Blues EP
Something in the Orange2022American Heartbreak
I Remember Everything ft Kacey Musgraves2023Zach Bryan
God Speed2019DeAnn
Burn, Burn, Burn2022Single
Deep Satin2023Boys of Faith EP
Billy Stay2022American Heartbreak
Tourniquet2023Zach Bryan
Heading South2020Single
Quittin' Time2022Summertime Blues EP
Hey Driver ft The War and Treaty2023Zach Bryan
Fifth of May2022The Greatest Day of My Life EP
Heavy Eyes2022American Heartbreak
Condemned2019DeAnn
Messed Up Kid2020Elisabeth
Boys of Faith ft Bon Iver2023Boys of Faith EP
Sun to Me2022American Heartbreak
November Air2020Quiet, Heavy Dreams EP
Cold Damn Vampires2022American Heartbreak
Revival2020Elisabeth
Dawns ft Maggie Rogers2023Single
Spotless ft. The Lumineers2023Single
Revival2020Elisabeth
Sarah's Place ft Noah Kahan2023Single
East Side of Sorrow2023Zach Bryan
Fear and Friday's2023Zach Bryan
Motorcycle Drive By2022Summertime Blues EP
The Good I'll Do2022American Heartbreak
From Austin2022American Heartbreak

Zach Bryan never thought he would be a professional musician

The Oklahoma native used to write songs while serving in the Navy as a form of therapy. During his previous appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the upcoming star revealed that he never planned to make singing his career.

I never in my life envisioned being a musician, ever...My old man was in the Navy for 25 years; he was a Master Chief. My mom was in the Navy. My Grandpa was in the Navy...and I was like, I'm gonna be in the Navy till the day I die, probably until I retire...That was going to be my life.

His gunner in the military is the one who encouraged him to pursue music. In his interview with Music Mayhem Magazine, Zach said Gunner Pease facilitated his discharge from active duty. 

My gunner at the time, he's from Nashville actually, Gunner Pease. He looked at me one day, and he is like, 'Dude, you have to do this. If you don't do this, millions of people who strive every day to do this are going to be disappointed in the fact that you wasted this chance.'...And I was like, 'You know what? You're right.' And he actually got me honourably discharged from the Navy because he knew that if I didn't do this, I wouldn't be helping people and getting them through their lives with songwriting.

Zach Bryan performing in Quebec
Zach Bryan performing onstage during Festival d'été de Québec in Quebec City, Quebec. Photo: Barry Brecheisen
Source: Getty Images

Singer Zach Bryan's net worth is expected to grow as his music career progresses. He continues to release songs that resonate with country music lovers, which in turn leads to financial success. 

