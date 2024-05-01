DaBaby's net worth & earnings: How rich is the rapper today?

DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, is one of the best rappers today. His quick rise is attributed to his catchy beats, high energy, and unique flow that also translates to his financial success. This article looks at DaBaby's net worth today and how he built his impressive fortune.

DaBaby during the BET Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California (R). Photo: Amy Sussman/Prince Williams (modified by author)

DaBaby started making music around 2014, releasing several mixtapes. His rise to mainstream prominence came in 2019 when he released his debut album, Baby on Baby, which was certified platinum. He currently has several chart-topping albums and singles that have earned him several Grammy nominations.

DaBaby's profile summary

Full name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk Other names Baby Jesus Date of birth December 22, 1991 Age 32 years old in 2024 Birth sign Capricorn Place of birth Cleveland, Ohio, United States Place raised Charlotte, North Carolina Nationality American Religion Christian Height 5 feet 6.5 inches (1.69 m/169 cm) Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Children Four Siblings Three older brothers Education Julius L. Chambers High School University of North Carolina at Greensboro (dropped out after 2 years) Profession Rapper, songwriter, actor Years active 2014 to date Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook YouTube Website officialdababy.com

DaBaby's net worth in 2024

The hip-hop star is estimated to be worth $5 million in 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth and Wealthy Gorilla. DaBaby's salary is estimated to be around $124,000. Music is his main source of income, including music streams, record sales, and concert tours.

How much does DaBaby ask for a concert?

To attend the rapper's concert, you have to pay according to your seat. Tickets for the best seats go for around $129, while low-priced seats cost around $39, according to sales from Ticketmaster.

Ticket costs are likely to change depending on the location. Forbes previously revealed that the Suge hitmaker makes six figures in a single city.

Top 5 facts about American rapper DaBaby. Photo: Prince Williams on Getty Images (modified by author)

DaBaby's brand deals and businesses

In mid-2021, the rapper collaborated with Manchester-based online retailer boohooMAN to release a limited edition menswear collection. The 100-piece summer release included pieces that cost between $8 and $80.

Talking about the collaboration, boohooMAN head of design Shane Chin revealed that DaBaby's style inspired the collection.

This collection was designed with the lifestyle of DaBaby in mind, with looks taking you from the street to the studio and to the stage – we wanted to create something for everyone! Baby's style is on point with who we are, and his bold, youthful style appeals so well to our customers.

The rapper partnered with Burger King in 2021. The fast-food restaurant was to release a meal named Jonathan Kirk, the rapper's official name, but the deal did not materialize after the rapper made homophobic comments.

DaBaby is also venturing into business. He sells branded merchandise on his online store, @buybilliondollarbaby. The collection consists of customized T-shirts, sweatshirts, and hoodies.

DaBaby during the Billboard Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater after winning Top Rap Song and Top Streaming Song for Rockstar. Photo: Todd Williamson

DaBaby's album sales

The rapper has sold over 3,117,500 albums, according to BestSellingAlbums.org. He has sold more than 3 million records in the United States and over 80,000 in Canada.

His album, Blame It on Baby (2020), is his best-selling album with over 1.107 million record sales. His album, Kirk (2019), has sold over 1.01 million records, while his debut album, Baby on Baby (2019), has sold over 1 million records.

Does DaBaby have a house?

The rapper owns a $2.3 million mansion in Troutman, North Carolina. The 11,300-square-foot DaBaby house features five bedrooms, eight and a half bathrooms, a wine cellar, and a home theatre.

The 8.94-acre North Carolina property also has a football field, a swimming pool, and a 4-car garage. The mansion was built in 2018, and the rapper moved in around December 2019.

What does DaBaby drive?

The BOP hitmaker has an impressive car collection. He gifted himself a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 in December 2020 when he turned 29. Other DaBaby cars include a black-white Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, a beige-coloured Lamborghini Urus, a blue Rolls-Royce Phantom and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

DaBaby's mansion in North Carolina (L) and his white Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 (R). Photo: @autojoshng/@famous_entertainment on YouTube (modified by author)

DaBaby's homophobic controversy cost him millions of dollars

The hip-hop star has been in several controversies, some of which cost him major deals and led to cancelled shows. In July 2021, he made homophobic and HIV stigmatization comments during a Rolling Loud performance in Miami.

BoohooMAN had to terminate the clothing deal they had with the rapper. The online retailer released a statement on X, asserting their value for inclusion and diversity.

The rapper was also dropped by Lollapalooza ahead of their scheduled performance in August 2021. NYC's Governors Ball Music Festival and Day N Vegas followed suit. DaBaby later issued an apology in an Instagram post that has since been deleted.

I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made. Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS, and I know education on this is important. Love to all. God bless.

While appearing on Hot97's Ebro In The Morning show, the artist revealed that he lost $100 million, a year's worth of money, after the Rolling Loud controversy. In October 2021, 50 Cent brought DaBaby onstage at Rolling Loud NYC. In 2022, the rapper was allowed to return to Rolling Loud Miami.

DaBaby during the BET Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rich Fury

FAQs

DaBaby continues to make impactful music that makes him a significant figure in the rap scene. Here are some frequently asked questions about the hip-hop star.

How much is DaBaby's mansion?

DaBaby's North Carolina mansion is worth $2.3 million. He moved into the home in December 2019.

How much did DaBaby spend on his teeth?

The rapper spent $20,000 to get diamond teeth. He removed them in 2020, revealing his pearly white natural teeth.

How much did DaBaby get sued for?

The hip-hop star was sued for $6 million after a Miami nightclub incident in January 2020. He was accused of defamation, battery, and breach of contract after being arrested following a disagreement with a music promoter regarding payment for a live performance. In December 2022, a Florida jury found DaBaby not liable.

Where did DaBaby grow up?

The Rockstar hitmaker was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on December 22, 1991 (32 years in 2024). His family relocated to Charlotte, North Carolina, when he was six years old. He still resides in North Carolina.

Rapper DaBaby performs during the Spring Music Fest at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

DaBaby's net worth continues to rise due to his talent and dedication to his craft. Despite the controversies, he still has considerable influence in the hip-hop industry.

