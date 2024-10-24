The Prime Minister of the Zulu Kingdom, Thulasizwe Buthelezi, took steps towards ensuring the prosperity of the kingdom

He announced Isandlwana Holdings, an investment company aimed at assisting Zulu traditional leaders gain financial independence

South Africans applauded the initiative, and some believed the same should be done for other traditional leaders in different parts of the country

KWAZULU-NATAL—Thulasizwe Buthelezi, the prime minister of the Zulu Kingdom, has launched an investment company to give Zulu Traditional Leaders financial freedom.

Investment company launched for amakhosi

According to TimesLIVE, Isandlwana Holdings was the brainchild of Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelethini and traditional leaders of the Zulu Kingdom. The leaders met with iSilo and established the need to establish the company to further the kingdom's goals of financial independence.

Buthelwzi said the company has also been established for traditional leaders to avoid waiting on the government for community development projects. He also claimed that Vodacom wants to invest R80 million in traditionally led areas. He invited traditional leaders to be shareholders and contribute an investment of R100,000.

South Africans impressed

Netizens on Facebook were impressed by the initiative and lauded the Zulu Prime Minister.

Mokgalaka J Motsamai said:

"Good initiative. Imagine if these chiefs had their own means of income instead of being paid exorbitant amounts of money just for existing."

Zamokuhle Mkhize said:

"That's a good step, Bayede."

Nkosi Menzi said:

"Should be for the subjects, not for people who are already privileged."

Asenathi-Amadlamini Mhlawuli said:

"I respect and admire the Royal Bafokeng. They have the most successful kingdom in Africa. They have done a lot, including building houses and schools and offering bursaries."

Mlimi Dumisani Nhlengethwa said:

"I hope agriculture development in the former homelands will be at the centre of Isandlwana Holdings."

Buthelezi allegedly sues MEC

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Buthelezi allegedly filed an R10 million lawsuit against Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu.

Simelane-Zulu reportedly made defamatory statements against Buthelewzi. Buthelezi demanded she retract them, and when she did not meet the deadline, he filed the lawsuit papers.

