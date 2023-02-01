The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said it will choose a hardworking leader in its party every month and they will be given R50 000

Julius Malema added that the money is to be spent strictly on projects that will benefit the community

The party plans on running the reward system for its representatives for the years 2023 and 2024

The EFF pledged to financially compensate the top-performing leaders in its party.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) command team decided to reward its top-performing leaders every month with R50 000 that they can use for community development projects.

The party's leader Julius Malema announced its new initiative on Tuesday at a media briefing.

Two councillors have already been given the sizable amount namely Baba Sebolai and Mafia Fane from the Manguang and Nkomazi municipalities reported TimesLIVE.

Councillor Sebolai was rewarded for exposing the African National Congress (ANC) for not taking care of the roads and sewerage systems in Mangaung which is led by the ruling party.

Councillor Fane was given R50 000 for carrying out his duties with excellence at his Ward 11 municipality in Mpumalanga.

Malema also stated that party representatives who do not work hard in councils, legislatures and parliament will lose their jobs.

SA citizens react to the EFF's reward system for its tops performing leaders

Luba Dayile asked:

"Where do they get all this money? I guess it won’t be too much because they only got like 3 performing leaders in the whole country."

Cilby Joe said:

"Give that to NGOs that do their work and not expect anything in return? So Malema is basically bribing his own representatives."

Mems Matla mentioned:

"So he doesn't trust his leaders, they need a push of R50 000 to do their work."

Cedric Kgatla wrote:

"That will motivate the public representatives to work hard. Viva EFF."

Nola Prince stated:

"He should lead from the top and be an example of true leadership."

