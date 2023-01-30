Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Leader Julius Malema shared a loving birthday message for his wifey

The politician left social media users gushing over his latest post that celebrated his love for Mantwa Matlala

Malema said that he hoped Mantwa’s birthday brings her enjoyment and wished her joy and happiness

JOHANNESBURG - Leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema is serious husband goals.

EFF leader Julius Malema posted a loving birthday message for his wife, Mantwa Matlala. Image: julius.malema.sello

The politician left social media users gushing over his latest post for his wifey’s birthday. Malema and Mantwa Matlala have been together for eight years and never miss an opportunity to shower each other in love.

Taking to Instagram, the Red Berets’ leader shared a sweet message in honour of his baby mama. He said:

“To the mother of the boys and my wonderful wife, we celebrate your greatness today. You have been an incredible blessing to our family and brought warmth into our home. You single-handedly, without complaint, carry the dignity of our family.”

Malema said that he hoped Mantwa’s birthday brings her enjoyment and wished her joy and happiness. He added that their relationship was blessed by the “wrinkled hands” of their ancestors.

The politician is vocal about his love for his wife and their sons. According to TimesLIVE, Malema once said that his grandmother said she would not die before he is married and said she wanted to see the person who would take him away from her.

Mzansi praises Julius Malema and his wife

mpotseng_bentley said:

“Shakespeare was found shaking. What a beautiful tribute and this feels so genuine from the depth of the soul of a wordsmith and a hopeless romantic I never knew Juju was. A splendid day to Mme.”

mokgalabjemakoko commented:

“My leader as a young man I admired you politically, here you are now inspiring me in another dimension of life, it is your consistency for me. Keep on my leader. Hopefully, the gods add a girl child to this beautiful bond and love story. Happy birthday to her stay blessed.”

leratokabeya wrote:

“She is a beauty indeed. Happy birthday Mrs Malema.”

bongani1954 posted:

“Our future First Lady.”

pontshomosoeu added:

“A true revolutionary is guided by a great feeling of love, I can not imagine any genuine revolutionary without this quality. Happy birthday to your wife, leadership.”

