One young Mzansi man is doing his best to make the most of his tough situation

Facebook user Mlu Simamane Umfan'kamaNgcobo shared pictures of his home, showing the little he has

People showed him kindness, reminding him that he would get there and shouldn’t put so much pressure on himself

It is not easy to go out on your own at 20 years old and make it. One young man is doing his best and taking great pride in his humble home despite his limiting circumstance.

Facebook user Mlu Simamane Umfan'kamaNgcobo is unemployed and trying to make the best of his situation. Image: Facebook / Mlu Simamane Umfan'kamaNgcobo

Many people believe that you don’t need money to keep your home neat and turn it into something you can be proud of and this young man is a testament to that.

Facebook user Mlu Simamane Umfan'kamaNgcobo posted pictures of his home on a popular interior design page. He shared that he is 20 years old and unemployed but is trying his best to make the most of his situation.

The pictures show a single neat room with a bed, wardrobe and suitcase. Take a look:

The people of Mzansi show the young man kindness

Seeing this post left many with a lump in their throat. This young man is doing his best and there is nothing more admirable than that.

See some of the heartwarming comments:

Ayanda Mamolefe Leqela said:

“Sooo neat my sweetheart ❤️ kuzolunga and don't give up.”

Lefty Malefe said:

“Nice and clean, baby steps will do more of your room. I mean don’t rush, take your time, one day you will get there. I like it.”

Monde Mofokeng said:

“So clean ❤”

Kholeka Mathenjwa said:

“Neat, no judging. You’ll buy more when you're working.”

