Sometimes you have to put your pride in your pocket and ask for help. One man did just that, however, people did not feel he needed handouts as he seemed to be living a lush life already.

While to some a bed to sleep on is a dream, everyone’s reality and needs are different. This man might have a beautiful home but that does not mean to him it is enough.

Facebook user Luthando Zwane shared pictures of his home, asking people for design suggestions and donations to complete his space.

“Can I please have donations to fully furnish my house? Still a lot of items missing so I tried to work with what I currently have. Any improvement ideas???”

The people of Mzansi tell the man to check himself

Some people took the man’s ask a bit too personally, they felt it was out of line for him to ask for donations while having what he does. There were a few peeps though who offered a helping hand.

Christabel Kapupa Goodwell said:

“Your house is nice. I don't think there is need of asking for donations.”

Ayanda Ncube said:

“Your home is beautiful, but donations?? Seriously please be grateful for what you have love don’t test God.”

Rita Sanoto said:

“You must be joking, donations "You", o ya dlala mfethu, you're fully equipped with everything in each and every room, congratulations ”

Nontobeko Princess Mzizi said:

“Respect God. Show gratitude.”

“Congratulations”: Mzansi seriously inspired by a man’s glowing house

In other news, Briefly News reported that a South African guy shared images displaying a massive improvement in his friend's life after showing an old house and a newly renovated house. South Africans are in disbelief as they believe there is something different when they compare the two yards.

@Ndi_MuVenda_ seems to be congratulating a friend and penned a post on Twitter which is attracting massive reactions. Many social media users are now calling for an engineer to inspect the pictures to ensure the old house is really given a new look or are these two different snaps and locations.

Briefly News went straight to the comments section to select a few reactions and the Venda-speaking guy captioned the post:

“Congratulations to a black brother, at the end your hustle will pay.”

